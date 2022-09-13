The Global Fabric Mesh For Industrial Dryer Market Is Estimated At USD 1.1 Million In 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fabric Mesh. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fabric Mesh Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fabric Mesh market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Fabric Mesh

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Fabric Mesh, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fabric Mesh Market.

North America to Spearhead Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market

Fact.MR study predicts that North America is likely to hold the largest share in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, with the US as frontrunner exceeding US$ 265,000 by 2018 end. Diversified application of industrial dryer across various industries including food, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, chemicals is one of the major factors driving demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer in North America.

Manufacturers in fabric mesh for industrial dryer market across the globe are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of facilities in North America and the Asia Pacific. Fabric mesh belts are also largely used in drying various foodstuffs including cereals, coffee, tea, pet foods, tobacco, and herbs. Moreover, customized fabric mesh belts designed for specific process are emerging as an attractive alternative to conventional fabric mesh belts in the food drying process, ensuring high process stability.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is also likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. A significant growth is expected in China, India, and Japan. Low cost of labor, easy availability of raw materials and constant improvement in the food and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of fabric mesh for industrial dryer in the region. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing low-cost fabric mesh for dryers in the food industry is Asia Pacific owing to the significantly high cost of other drying equipment such as spray dryer, freeze dryer, and drum dryers.

Plain Weave to Account for Largest Share in Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer

Fact.MR estimates that plain weave is likely to hold the largest revenue share, surpassing US$ 329,000 in 2018. Application of plain weave mesh remains consolidated in the food industry. The largest application of plain weave mesh material is for dryer, conveyer, and filter belts.

The plain dutch weave is also witnessing growing demand across food and non-food industries owing to its sturdier and stronger features than plain weave, offering better filtering.

The Fact.MR report tracks the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market for the forecast period 2018-2028. As per the report, the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is projected to reach CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2028.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market

The global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous domestic and regional players. The players have adopted various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships to expand the consumer base globally.

Also, the key players have adopted geographical expansion as a key strategy to increase their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the integration of advanced fabric mesh for industrial dryer.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of fabric mesh for industrial dryer market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance: On 12th October 2021, Saati S.p. A has participated in 31st Annual IAOM Mideast Africa Conference & Expo which was held amid 10th – 12th October 2021 where company have showcased it wide range of products.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 1.0 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 1.1 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 1.6 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.2% No Market Share in 2021 ~34.4% Europe Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.0% Collective Value Share (China, USA, Germany) 2022: Top 3 Countries ~46% Top 5 Companies Market Share in 2021 ~26% Key Companies Profiled CompanySaati S.p.A.Sefar AGDrenth Holland BVAnping county PFM Screen Co. Ltd.Clear Edge Filtration GroupHebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Co. Ltd.Other Key Players

