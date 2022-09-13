Africa Mining Chemicals Market is projected to register the fastest CAGR in terms of volume from 2021 to 2028

Africa Mining Chemicals Industry Overview

The Africa mining chemicals market size was valued at USD 622.87 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the increasing mining activities and a surge in water treatment operations are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The extraction of ore types such as gold, copper, and phosphate is expected to contribute to the product demand over the coming years. In the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry is witnessing a drastic decline in the prices of various commodities. Supply chain disruptions including difficulties in procuring raw materials and ingredients from third-party suppliers created major challenges and affected both operational and financial performances of the market. Many manufacturers were under pressure owing to disruptions in the overall supply chain, which severely impacted the market.

The African market for mining chemicals is characterized by the presence of numerous manufacturing giants and local players who constantly focus on upgrading their overall business portfolio right from product development to marketing. The demand in Africa has increased significantly since the past decade with major shifts in the industry, coupled with the growing wastewater activities in the region. Many end-use application manufacturers have even formed alliances with the manufacturers to maintain consistency in their production processes and eliminate the risk of uncertainty in terms of product availability and sourcing.

Raw materials such as uranium, sulfuric acid, lead, nitric acid, mercury, and cyanide are used in the manufacturing of mining chemicals. Cyanide is used in the industry for the separation of gold and silver from their respective ores using the leaching process. Sulfuric acid is produced by three methods, including the wet process, contact process, and lead chamber process. Countries such as DRC, Zambia, South Africa, and Namibia are the key producers of sulfuric acid in Africa. Furthermore, Tanzania is a potential producer of sulfuric acid in African countries.

China is a major exporter of mercury to Sub-Saharan Africa, followed by Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, India, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and Ukraine. In the African continent, Morocco is also involved in producing Mercury. However, due to the adverse effect of mercury on the environment and human health, mineral miners are moving themselves to support mercury-free gold mining.

Africa Mining Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Africa mining chemicals market report based on the ore type, application, and country:

Africa Mining Chemicals Ore Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Powder Gold

Iron Ore

Copper

Phosphate

Others

Africa Mining Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Mineral Processing

Explosives & Drilling

Water Treatment

Others

Africa Mining Chemicals Country Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

South Africa

Ghana

Morocco

DRC

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Mali

Ivory Coast

Sudan

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Africa mining chemicals market include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

DOW

Sasol

Cytec Solvay

Clariant

Shell Chemicals

AECI Mining Chemical

