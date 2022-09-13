U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market Share, Business Scenario, Impressive Growth from 2021 to 2028

U.S. Mass Notification Systems Industry Overview

The U.S. mass notification systems market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of mass notification systems for lone worker safety, increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices, and the rising adoption by the U.S. government for emergencies are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for operational awareness among organizations is likely to drive the demand for interoperable emergency communications. The rising demand for systems capable of facilitating communication with the workforce more securely and effectively within the shortest time interval is expected to encourage the demand for Mass Notification System (MNS) across several industries in the U.S.

A mass notification system is a platform that allows government agencies, city administrations, and organizations to send one-way messages to people or groups and alert them about any emergency, upcoming events, and natural calamities. Mass notification systems are also used widely to deliver relevant information timely and to ensure the safety of people during unprecedented situations. Advances in technologies and successful system integration are continuously helping improve user interaction and strengthen safety measures, thereby offering numerous options and capabilities beyond the conventional applications. The aggressive adoption of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, and data aggregation and analytics in the end-use industries in their day-to-day applications, is further driving the demand for mass notification systems.

The increasing adoption of innovative technologies by educational institutions is contributing to the growth of the MNS market in the U.S. Additionally, the introduction of technologically advanced MNS by key vendors such as Honeywell International Inc., Eaton, Blackboard Inc., and Motorola Solutions, Inc., is driving market growth in North America. The U.S. government is also implementing MNS in its military departments. For instance, in 2020, the U.S. invested USD 732 billion in initiatives aimed at the improvement of the overall efficiency of emergency communication services in the defense sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market by stifling innovation, suppressing profitability, and drying up cash flow and financial reserves. Lockdowns across the world resulted in the closure of factories, offices, and stores, and led to restrictions on distribution, travel, and manufacturing facilities, which have impacted the U.S. mass notification system market adversely. However, the ongoing need for easy and quick communication to provide people with relevant updates and guidance regarding health, safety information, and new procedures amid the pandemic is increasing the demand for mass notification systems.

The lack of regulations concerning could hinder market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the lack of standardized solutions that do not comply with the latest NFPA 72: National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code could also hamper the market growth. The availability of sub-standard solutions for public safety is largely hindering the wide-scale adoption of mass notification systems. In recent years, the number of sub-standard solutions being offered has grown significantly due to the absence of standard regulations for MNS across most end-use industries.

U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. mass notification system market based on component, organization size, solution, deployment, application, and vertical:

U.S. Mass Notification System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

U.S. Mass Notification System Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

U.S. Mass Notification System Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Wide-area Solution

In-building Solution

Distributed Recipient Solutions

U.S. Mass Notification System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Cloud

On-premise

U.S. Mass Notification System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Integrated Public Alert & Warning

Interoperable Emergency Communication

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

U.S. Mass Notification System Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Corporate

Education

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Everbridge, Inc. acquired xMatters, a provider of enterprise incident response management systems. Together with xMatters’ solutions, Everbridge’s end-to-end CEM platform would digitally transform how organizations manage, react, and mitigate information and cyber incidents while helping companies protect and enable revenue while cutting their costs.

Everbridge, Inc. acquired xMatters, a provider of enterprise incident response management systems. Together with xMatters’ solutions, Everbridge’s end-to-end CEM platform would digitally transform how organizations manage, react, and mitigate information and cyber incidents while helping companies protect and enable revenue while cutting their costs. November 2019: OnSolve announced the launch of a new severe weather and civil emergency events notification system, Send Word Now Weather & Events. The system was designed to allow international companies to automate the provision of real-time location notifications to their employees about severe weather and civil emergencies.

OnSolve announced the launch of a new severe weather and civil emergency events notification system, Send Word Now Weather & Events. The system was designed to allow international companies to automate the provision of real-time location notifications to their employees about severe weather and civil emergencies. September 2019: OnSolve introduced EventStream, which allows organizations to manage the entire scope of connectivity crises such as cyber-strike, supply chain disruption, severe weather, and IT problems.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. mass notification system market are:

Blackberry Ltd.

Eaton

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

OnSolve

Blackboard Inc.

Everbridge Inc.

Desktop Alert Inc.

Singlewire Software LLC

HipLink

