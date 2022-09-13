U.S. Ketones Market Share, Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2028

U.S. Ketones Industry Overview

The U.S. ketones market size was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

This is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the country and the increasing per capita income of consumers. In addition, the benefits of ketone supplements in the treatment of type-2 diabetes are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. The wide application scope of the product in several other applications like cosmetics & personal care products and its eco-friendly nature are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, higher costs and availability of substitutes are likely to hamper market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Ketones Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global beauty industry severely. Thus, cosmetics companies responded by manufacturing hand sanitizers, cleaning agents, soaps, and other personal care products. Due to the anti-bacterial properties of acetone (a type of ketones), it can be potentially used in the formulation of surface sanitizers. Thus, the demand for the product is likely to increase over the predicted years.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services data, about 23% of residents in the U.S. or more than 54 million people have arthritis, of which about 60% are from the working class. This is likely to fuel the product demand in the pharmaceutical application segment. In addition, the product is also used by dermatologists in the country to treat skin acne.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Organic Chemicals Industry Research Reports

Insoluble Sulfur Market : The global insoluble sulfur market size to be valued at USD 1.2 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The global insoluble sulfur market size to be valued at USD 1.2 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: The global alcohol ethoxylates market size to be valued at USD 7.45 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

U.S. Ketones Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. ketones market on the basis of application:

U.S. Ketones Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Chemical Manufacturing

Electroplating

Others (Paint, Rubber, Printing, and Pesticides)

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. ketones market include:

BASF SE

Ineos

KetoLogic

Perfect Keto

KetoneAid

Sapien Products LLC

Boli LLC

KetÅndLLC

Zenwise

Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Ketones Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.