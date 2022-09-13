Global Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 360 Mn By 2035

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, dual-fired delayed coker unit technology is projected to account for around 80% of global DCU installations by 2035.

Based on end use, delayed coker unit technology for the production of fuel is projected to account for major share of around 85% by 2035-end.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to capture around 32% of global DCU technology market value by 2035.

Asia Pacific DCU technology market value to surpass US$ 75 Mn by 2035.

“Over the past decade, process technology providers such as Honeywell UOP and Lummus Technology have come up with alternative connected plant solutions, which, if implemented, DCU technology use case for residual upgradation would become obsolete,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Process technology providers in the DCU space can be seen collaborating with leading petrochemical companies to establish trust in the industry, which would enhance profitability. Also, refineries are looking for process technology licensors who can provide them with digital solutions such as connected plants in order to optimize refinery performance and increase profit margins.

Competition Landscape

Bechtel Corporation, Lummus Technology, Wood PLC, Honeywell UOP, and Worley Parsons Limited (Jacobs) are some of the major providers of delayed coker unit technology.

In February 2021, Bechtel announced a key collaboration with Suez Oil Processing Company (SOPC) to supply them with coker furnace equipment. Bechtel has partnered with leading EPC contractor Petrojet to outsource the fabrication of coker furnaces. Through this strategic collaboration, the company aims to establish key partnerships with local EPC contractors.

announced a key collaboration with Suez Oil Processing Company (SOPC) to supply them with coker furnace equipment. Bechtel has partnered with leading EPC contractor Petrojet to outsource the fabrication of coker furnaces. Through this strategic collaboration, the company aims to establish key partnerships with local EPC contractors. In 2019, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) announced that it has awarded Chevron Lummus Global with a contract for the design of 2,500 KT delayed coker unit process technology for the Cauvery basin refinery. With this being the second DCU unit to be used by CPCL using CLG technology, the company seems to have tapped well into the Indian petrochemical industry.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top delayed coker unit process technology licensers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, business expansion and collaboration, in the recently published report.

Key Segments of DCU Technology Industry Research

Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Market By Product Type : Single-fired Delayed Coker Units Dual-fired Delayed Coker Units

Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Market By End Use : Fuel Steel & Cast Iron Electrodes Others

Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Market By Region : North America DCU Technology Market Latin America DCU Technology Market Europe DCU Technology Market East Asia DCU Technology Market South Asia & Oceania DCU Technology Market Middle East & Africa DCU Technology Market



How Have DCU Installations Evolved Over the Past Decade?

Over the past decade, DCU installation rates have increased owing to rise in the demand for lighter hydrocarbons and application of DCUs as a prominent carbon rejection technology. Some key installations that have taken place are:-

Oil & gas major Exxon Mobil completed its Antwerp DCU installation in 2018. Exxon invested approx. US$ 2 Bn over the last decade in the expansion and up-gradation of the facility. Meanwhile, EFRA projects installed delayed coker units as a part of the on-going construction of the LOTOS refinery. Installation was done in order to prioritize deep conversions of heavy fuel to achieve profitability.

completed its Antwerp DCU installation in 2018. Exxon invested approx. US$ 2 Bn over the last decade in the expansion and up-gradation of the facility. Meanwhile, EFRA projects installed delayed coker units as a part of the on-going construction of the LOTOS refinery. Installation was done in order to prioritize deep conversions of heavy fuel to achieve profitability. In 2020, Assiut National Oil Processing Company signed a contract with Technip FMC for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a hydrocracking complex. The contract covers a diesel hydrocracking unit, a delayed coker unit, and a vacuum distillation unit.

Moreover, it has been anticipated that, over the next decade, refineries globally will undergo revamps, which would lead to an increase in DCU installations, thus providing a positive outlook for delayed coker unit technology providers.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology : The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology

More Valuable Insights on Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Delayed Coker Unit Process Technology, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

