Inclination Towards Cashless Transactions Is Driving Demand for Mobile Payments in Asia Pacific – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Mobile Payment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Payment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Payment Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Payment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Payment

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Payment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Payment Market.


Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By location, remote payments expected to hold more than 60% market share for mobile payment market.
  • By end use, BFSI industry expected to hold more than 20% market share for mobile payment market.
  • Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout North America.
  • Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout Asia Pacific.
  • U.S, China and India top three countries driving demand for mobile payment.

“Deepening digital literacy and the consequent increase in smartphone ownership has prompted consumers to rely on mobile payment technologies. Furthermore, ease of access and convenience is prompting major industries to deploy mobile financial transaction interfaces, broadening market growth prospects,” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

  • In January 2022, PayPal Holdings Inc. launched gift wrapping feature with the help of Venmo. This feature helps to gift money to friends and family. The company is focusing on attracting consumers to use digital payments.
  • In 2018, Visa Inc. partnered with Allianz partners and launched “Allianz Prime”- a mobile payment and loyalty app. The company is focusing on providing fast, safe and easy payment options to its users.

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2022-2032
Historical Data Available for 2015-2021
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • U.K
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • BENELUX
  • Nordics
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC
  • Turkey
  • South Africa
Key Segments Covered
  • Technology
  • Type
  • Location
  • End use
  • Region
Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered

  • By Technology :

    • Direct Mobile Billing
    • Interactive Voice Response System based Mobile Payment
    • Mobile App based Payments
    • Mobile Payments via Near Field Communication
    • Mobile Web Payment
    • Mobile Payment via SMS
    • Other Mobile Payment Technologies

  • By Type :

    • B2B Mobile Payment
    • B2C Mobile Payment
    • B2G Mobile Payment
    • Other Mobile Payment Types

  • By Location :

    • Remote Mobile Payment
    • Proximity Mobile Payment

  • By End Use :

    • Mobile Payment for Media & Entertainment
    • Mobile Payment for Healthcare
    • Mobile Payment for IT & Telecom
    • Mobile Payment for Retail & E-commerce
    • Mobile Payment for Transportation
    • Mobile Payment for BFSI
    • Mobile Payment for Other End Uses


Key Question answered in the survey of Mobile Payment market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Mobile Payment
  • Growth of Mobile Payment Market
  • Market Analysis of Mobile Payment
  • Market Insights of Mobile Payment
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Mobile Payment market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Mobile Payment market
  • Restraints Mobile Payment Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Mobile Payment

More Valuable Insights on Mobile Payment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mobile Payment, Sales and Demand of Mobile Payment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

