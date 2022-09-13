Inclination Towards Cashless Transactions Is Driving Demand for Mobile Payments in Asia Pacific – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Mobile Payment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Payment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Payment Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7150

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Payment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Payment

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Payment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Payment Market.



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7150

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By location, remote payments expected to hold more than 60% market share for mobile payment market.

By end use, BFSI industry expected to hold more than 20% market share for mobile payment market.

Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout North America.

Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout Asia Pacific.

U.S, China and India top three countries driving demand for mobile payment.

“Deepening digital literacy and the consequent increase in smartphone ownership has prompted consumers to rely on mobile payment technologies. Furthermore, ease of access and convenience is prompting major industries to deploy mobile financial transaction interfaces, broadening market growth prospects,” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2022, PayPal Holdings Inc. launched gift wrapping feature with the help of Venmo. This feature helps to gift money to friends and family. The company is focusing on attracting consumers to use digital payments.

In 2018, Visa Inc. partnered with Allianz partners and launched “Allianz Prime”- a mobile payment and loyalty app. The company is focusing on providing fast, safe and easy payment options to its users.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7150

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Nordics

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC

Turkey

South Africa Key Segments Covered Technology

Type

Location

End use

Region Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered By Technology : Direct Mobile Billing Interactive Voice Response System based Mobile Payment Mobile App based Payments Mobile Payments via Near Field Communication Mobile Web Payment Mobile Payment via SMS Other Mobile Payment Technologies

By Type : B2B Mobile Payment B2C Mobile Payment B2G Mobile Payment Other Mobile Payment Types

By Location : Remote Mobile Payment Proximity Mobile Payment

By End Use : Mobile Payment for Media & Entertainment Mobile Payment for Healthcare Mobile Payment for IT & Telecom Mobile Payment for Retail & E-commerce Mobile Payment for Transportation Mobile Payment for BFSI Mobile Payment for Other End Uses





Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study



Key Question answered in the survey of Mobile Payment market report:

Sales and Demand of Mobile Payment

Growth of Mobile Payment Market

Market Analysis of Mobile Payment

Market Insights of Mobile Payment

Key Drivers Impacting the Mobile Payment market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Mobile Payment market

Restraints Mobile Payment Market Growth

Market Survey of Mobile Payment

More Valuable Insights on Mobile Payment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mobile Payment, Sales and Demand of Mobile Payment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates