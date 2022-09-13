Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Low Fat Pasta Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Low Fat Pasta Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Low Fat Pasta Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

On the basis of the source, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: Whole wheat Rice Chickpea Maize Others

On the basis of the product type, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: Spaghetti Pasta Fettuccine Pasta Penne Pasta Rotini Pasta

On the basis of the distribution channel, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: HoReCa (Food Service Sector) Online Retail Retail Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Food Stores



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Rising fitness enthusiastic millennial generation propel the low fat pasta market:

Fitness is key for good health, physical exercise and balanced food help keep safe from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Over a decade, 1/3rd of the millennial population facing high blood pressure and obesity problem. 30% of North American consumers aged 23 to 38 continuously trying to reduce weight and increase their stamina. So they are opting low fat dieting to maintain their physical fitness.

Major millennial generation population wishes to invest in healthy low-fat food consumption. Around 17% of consumers aged 19 to 35 spent 25% of their savings on covenant fat-free food products. Moreover, 87% of consumers aged 20 to 30 prefer low fat pasta in restaurants and Cafes at least once a week. This drives increasing demand for low fat pasta in the global market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating their business in the global low fat pasta market are:

Barilla Holding (Italy)

Nestle (Switzerland)

De Cecco (Italy)

Mafka (Russia)

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc(US)

Tree House Foods Inc. (US)

ITC Limited (India)

Conagra Brands (US)

General Mills,m Inc. (US)

Nissin Foods (Hong Kong)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

