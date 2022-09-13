CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Non-fat Milk Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Non-fat Milk Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Non-fat Milk Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

On the basis of the product type, global non-fat milk market can be segmented as: Concentrated skim milk Non-fat dry milk Organic skim milk Reconstituted skim milk Regular skim milk

On the basis of the packaging, global non-fat milk market can be segmented as: Bottle Tetra pack Metallic containers Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, global non-fat milk market can be segmented as: Super market \ Hypermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Evolving lifestyle of the global consumers accelerate the global non-fat milk market:

Consumers across the world are becoming very conscious about health and fitness. World population focusing on balancing diet practices and tracking their fat intake, non-fat milk helps to fill the customers demand towards new diet practices. Non-fat milk contains less than 0.5% fat with high calcium, protein and vitamins, it helps to reduce the excess fat intake by consuming whole milk.

Non-fat milk contains very low cholesterol and high protein helps to overcome the several heart diseases like heart attack, heart stock and high blood pressure. High protein content of non-fat milk helps to repair and build the muscle.

Skim milk contains high calcium and low calorie which supports to develop strong muscle and overcome the excess fat in the body. Hence demand for skim milk for balanced diet practices escalates the growth of market in the foreseeable future

Key Players

Key players operating their business in the global non-fat milk market are:

Mountain Dairy (USA)

AMUL (Gujarat Co-operative milk marketing federation.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Arla Foods Amba (Denmark)

Bunge Limited (India)

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

