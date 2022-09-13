Corn Peptide Market Is Expected To Be High Over 2030

Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing considerable amount of growth in different regions across the world. Therefore it is creating huge demand for corn peptides for number of applications. Corn peptide is generally prepared from corn gluten meal and it is the known as the byproduct of the corn starch industry. Corn peptides prove to be very effective on the alcoholic liver injury which is generally found in males due to the chronic alcohol consumption. Therefore, there is high demand for corn peptide in the pharmaceutical industry and the demand is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Corn Peptide market survey report:

Hubei YuanCheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology Co. Ltd, NANJING BANGNUO BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Zhuhai JiaYi Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shuai Sun Industrial Co., Ltd., Shandong Fengtai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Dideu Medichem Co. Ltd, hdzhl biotechnology co., ltd and career henan chemical co.

Segmentation analysis of Global Corn peptide Market

Global corn peptide market is bifurcated into four major categories: Functions, End use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of functions, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Accelerating alcohol metabolism

Mineral-binding

Antioxidative

Antimicrobial

Other

On the basis of End use, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for siding is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

