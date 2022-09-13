Italy Dropshipping Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate Due to Changing Lifestyle of the Consumers, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Italy Dropshipping Industry Overview

The Italy dropshipping market size was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Italian customers turned to e-commerce in great numbers. The e-commerce penetration in the country was less than 5% before the pandemic. However, the pandemic is expected to change this scenario, creating growth avenues for the drop shipping industry. The market is still in the growing phase and is projected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. The e-commerce industry has been slow-moving due to unemployment and a struggling economy. However, with the pandemic, the growth is expected to pace up over the coming years.

Dropshipping business involves selling products through online stores by the retailers and the shipment of products by third-party suppliers or product manufacturers. The dropshipping model offers brick and mortar stores and individuals opportunities to launch online stores and expand their businesses to new customers and places.

The low initial investment is driving several retailers to step into the dropshipping business. It also presents the retailers an opportunity to expand their product portfolio and venture into new categories without maintaining inventory for the product. With the improved network connectivity, the retailers have easy access to the internet, making it easier to launch an online store, thereby resulting in the growth of the market.

The Italy dropshipping market is gaining momentum owing to the growing adoption of online buying and the shopping ease it offers. Customers are now able to order products from the comfort of their homes without any effort. Additionally, e-commerce companies are investing in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, machine learning, and augmented reality, among others to improve customer experience. The growing ease of online buying is expected to be one of the prominent factors driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The demand for cross-border trade has witnessed a surge in the country over the last few years. A few top cross-border origin markets for Italy are Germany, China, and the U.S., among others. Drop shippers can leverage this opportunity to make foreign brands or low-cost products available to Italian customers. The opening of a major logistic hub by Poste Italiane, a primary post service provider in Italy, is an example of how Italy supports online trade by supporting delivery. In addition, several international players such as Amazon are opening warehouses in Italy to promote online commerce. This will undoubtedly favor the dropshipping business over the next few years.

In Europe, Italy has the lowest rate of e-commerce penetration; however, the landscape is changing rapidly. Although from a regional perspective, Italy ranks low in terms of average online spending as a percentage of individual income. As of 2021, the country reported less than 5% eCommerce penetration of the total retail sales. However, the recent pandemic has to an extent, positively transformed the industry dynamics.

Italy Dropshipping Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Italy dropshipping market based on product:

Italy Dropshipping Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food

Furniture

Beauty & Personal Care

Personal Electronics and Media

Other Electronics (Home Appliances including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Television, etc.)

Fashion

Others (Toys, Hobby, & DIY)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Italy Dropshipping Industry include

AliDropship

Bazarissimo

Chinabrands

Medici in Firenze

MediaToys Srl

Oberlo

WholesaleDeals

Shopify, Inc.

