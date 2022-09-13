Diversifying into Different Women Health Issues Augment the Demand of Women’s Digital Health Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Women’s Digital Health Industry Overview

The global women’s digital health market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in smartphone penetration, adoption of preventive healthcare, favorable regulations, and rise in funding are the factors propelling market growth and awareness. Around 50.0% of the world’s population is women and there were around one billion women in 2019 with a mobile device capable of using modern-day digital tools. Furthermore, the rising number of chronic and general illnesses and infectious diseases depicts the market potential for digital women’s healthcare. The conducive regulatory environment, enabling approval of the contemporary digital applications and devices catering to conventional women’s health issues, is further boosting the market growth.

The existing companies and new market players are focused on introducing innovative solutions in the market. In addition, the visible growth in funding and the startups is contributing to market growth. With over 200 startups worldwide offering around 3,000 digital women’s health solutions, the digital women’s healthcare ideas have received more than 1.0 billion in funding between 2015 to 2018.

The technological advancements in women’s healthcare have offered solutions to a wide range of women-related issues. The digital tools facilitate personalized and preventive care approaches at low cost and high accessibility. The advancing technology such as artificial intelligence and data science provide women with personalized insights by tracking their health indicators to make informed decisions regarding their health.

