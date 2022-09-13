Dental Laboratory Welders Market Growth Is Driven by Introduction of Advanced Welders Techniques, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Laboratory Welders Industry Overview

The global dental laboratory welders market size was valued at USD 107.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing applications of dental welding in restoring the disturbed function of orofacial structures as well as increasing demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the market growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for dental laboratory welders market through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring the oral function and facial form of a patient. Dental welding is a quintessential process in order to connect the same dental alloys or metals to create mental bridges, crowns, and casts for different dental restorations, which is further expected to drive the market.

Increasing adoption of dental implants and abutment placement is the major factor driving the market. Dental welding is used in clasp assembly that acts as a retainer/ stabilizer for the prosthesis by completely or partially encompassing abutments and provides indirect support to the implants, therefore a rise in dental implants procedure is expected to boost the market growth. According to the American Academy for Cosmetic Dentistry, over 15 million people in the U.S. undergo bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth every year, thus facilitating the demand for dental laboratory welders.

Technological advancement in conventional welding techniques like soldering and brazing is expected to boost the market. According to NCBI, the use of laser welding techniques in dentistry is proving to be an effective way of joining any and all metals. Laser welding is also stated to enhance the biocompatibility with the orofacial environment and provide a corrosion-free prosthesis. Moreover, laser welding also provides advantages like high mechanical strength, narrowing of heat-affected zones resulting in reduced distortion, low risk of contamination, the processing time is faster and the joints are corrosion resistant. Advancements like these will propel market growth.

With the alarmingly increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, countries had effectively shut down their manufacturing plants which have negatively impacted the medical device manufacturing companies. According to an article published by Mondaq, the healthcare industry is heavily reliant on China for the procurement of both critical components, raw materials, and complex finished medical products. According to, Oral Health Group, In March, regulators and health authorities had ordered all dental offices to immediately stop seeing patients, except for emergency treatment resulting in office closures leading to unprecedented revenue declines across the sector.

Dental Laboratory Welders Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental laboratory welders market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Dental Laboratory Welders Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Manual

Automatic

Dental Laboratory Welders Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cast Repairs

New Clasp Assembly

Loops & Posts for Implants

Wrought Wire Single-Arm Clasping

Crown & Bridge Cases

Implant Restorations

Dental Laboratory Welders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

January 2021: Sunstone Engineering collaborated with EWI, an engineering service provider, as a strategic technology member. The two companies will collaborate to advance pulsed arc welding and micro-resistance welding technology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dental Laboratory Welders Industry include

LaserStar

Sunstone Engineering LLC

Primotec

Elettrolaser

IPG photonics

Max Photonics

Alpha Laser

