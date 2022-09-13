Parents-In-Waiting Global Prenatal Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2021-2031

Market Overview

Having a healthy pregnancy is the optimal way to promote a healthy birth, as early and regular prenatal care enhances the chances of a healthy pregnancy. The prenatal market has been witnessing accelerating traction as this preventive healthcare prevents complications and informs women about important steps they should following to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Rapidly changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have led to an increase in complicated pregnancies, which in turn has been creating opportunities for companies operating in the prenatal market.

The growing trend of posting life events on social sites have paved the way for numerous pregnancy-related celebrations and events. Parents-in-waiting is increasingly spending on organizing pregnancy-related events, such as photography, babymoon, and baby shower, which is underpinning gains in the global prenatal market.

Parents-in-Waiting: Global Prenatal Market – Drivers

  • Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is one of the major factors which is fuelling the growth of the global market for prenatal
  • Organizing events such as pregnancy photography, baby moon and baby shower have become a status symbol across the globe which is expected to fuel the growth of global prenatal market
  • In more than 170 countries across the world, paid leaves are guaranteed for working mothers which give them sufficient time to carry out pregnancy procedure
  • Increasing urbanization and number of families coupled with increasing birth rates are the some other factors which are contributing in the growth of the global prenatal market
  • Government’s subsidies to families with two or more than two children in Russia expected to fuel the market’s growth
  • Flourishing market for surrogacy and various treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization and AI fertility treatment have increased the chances of pregnancy among women. This has created growth opportunities for the global market

Parents-in-Waiting: Global Prenatal Market – Restraints

Women are highly qualified and are largely career oriented. Increasing focus on career has compelled women to use various birth control methods, which is a major hindrance restraining the growth of the global prenatal market. In addition, economic recession in certain developing regions and increasing rate of unemployment are having a negative impact on the birthrate which is in turn restraining the market’s growth.

Also, increasing aging population and decreasing birth rates in developed markets such as Japan, Italy, Germany and South Korea may hamper the growth of global prenatal market. Drop in global fertility rate is also expected to hinder the growth of the global prenatal market.
Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market – Regional Overview

According to sources, birth rate in US is high as compared to other developed countries. This region is expected to showcase high attractiveness for prenatal market in the coming years. Countries in emerging economies, such as India, Venezuela, Philippines and South Africa have high birthrate. However, owing to varying consumer buying behavior the demand for pregnancy related products is expected to witness a slowdown.

Parents-in-Waiting: Global Prenatal Market – Top Brands

Hotmilk Maternity and Nursing Lingerie, Johnson and Johnson, H & M, ASOS, Mom & Me, Mamas & Papas, Thyme Maternity, and Destination Maternity are some of the top companies that are associated with global prenatal market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

