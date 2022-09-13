Parents-In-Waiting Global Prenatal Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2021-2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

Having a healthy pregnancy is the optimal way to promote a healthy birth, as early and regular prenatal care enhances the chances of a healthy pregnancy. The prenatal market has been witnessing accelerating traction as this preventive healthcare prevents complications and informs women about important steps they should following to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Rapidly changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have led to an increase in complicated pregnancies, which in turn has been creating opportunities for companies operating in the prenatal market.

The growing trend of posting life events on social sites have paved the way for numerous pregnancy-related celebrations and events. Parents-in-waiting is increasingly spending on organizing pregnancy-related events, such as photography, babymoon, and baby shower, which is underpinning gains in the global prenatal market.

Parents-in-Waiting: Global Prenatal Market – Drivers Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is one of the major factors which is fuelling the growth of the global market for prenatal

Organizing events such as pregnancy photography, baby moon and baby shower have become a status symbol across the globe which is expected to fuel the growth of global prenatal market

In more than 170 countries across the world, paid leaves are guaranteed for working mothers which give them sufficient time to carry out pregnancy procedure

Increasing urbanization and number of families coupled with increasing birth rates are the some other factors which are contributing in the growth of the global prenatal market

Government’s subsidies to families with two or more than two children in Russia expected to fuel the market’s growth

