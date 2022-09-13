Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market Value Projected To Expand By 2031

Mass technological transformation of the global healthcare industry has left key market participants struggling to traverse the complexities of medical and life sciences. Given the shifting dynamics of the global healthcare sector, pharma and biotech companies are taking measured efforts to improve patient outcomes in an effective manner, while keeping a careful watch on the bottom line.

Much is being said about Artificial Intelligence taking over manual back office and supply chain operations in the healthcare ecosystem, threatening to replace physicians from critical claims processing roles. This might put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to ensure readiness to the new technology.

Big data and analytics will drive patient outcomes in a big way, and the coming years will witness a growing emphasis on healthcare service providers in the business of gathering and processing patient health data.

Creating outcome-oriented financial models to maximize reimbursements in value-based healthcare will be a strategic shift from the traditional fees-for-services model. This implies that pharmaceutical companies will need to devise appropriate measures to optimize costs and improve the quality of patient care.

Introduction

The demand for psychotic disorder drugs and equipments witnessed a slowdown globally in 2020 due to stringent regulations imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. World Health Organisation on 10 October, 2020 declared that Covid-19 halted critical mental health services by 93%through a survey of 130 countries while the need for mental health is increasing. As the condition is getting stabilized in 2021, the market players are focusing on recovering their position through continuous researches,innnovations and developments.

In 2021, growing consciousness to focus on mental health and stress-free life is contributing to push the market further with excellent developments in psychotic disorder treatment.

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and distribution channel:

On the basis of drug type, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Atypical antipsychotics Phenothiazine antipsychotics Thioxanthenes Miscellaneous antipsychotics agents



On the basis of indication, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Schizophrenia Bipolar disorder Delusional disorder Drug induced psychosis Organic psychosis



On the basis of distribution channel, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies Drug store E-commerce



Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players Some of the major market players in psychotic disorder treatment market globally includes: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Allergan, Plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V. and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced Psychotic disorder treatment devices further contributing to the growth of psychotic disorder treatment globally.