Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

The global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 10 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5% throughout the forecast period, concluded award winning consulting firm Fact.MR in its recently published report. Growth is largely influenced by overall increase in global trade and transportation activities.

According to the report, rapid port infrastructure development across key countries such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea is enhancing uptake, especially across the container management segment. As per UNCTAD’s 2020 e-handbook of statistics, developing economies in Asia and Oceania handled 62% of world port container traffic. Also, world container port throughout rose by 2% from 2018 to 2019.

Furthermore, planned future infrastructure expansion projects will provide significant momentum to the market. For instance, the Indian government has earmarked US$ 82 billion for the ongoing Sagarmala Project at the March 2021 Maritime India Summit, which will see enhanced port infrastructure development, thus generating demand. Likewise, several planned port infrastructure projects under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are also expected to stimulate demand for port and material handling equipment vehicles over the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered

Equipment

Cranes Rubber-tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes Electrified Rubber-tired Gantry (E-RTG) Cranes Ship-to-share Cranes Yard Cranes Rail-mounted Gantry (RMG) Cranes Automated Stacking Cranes

Ship Loaders

Reach Stackers

Mooring Systems

Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Trucks

Container Lift Trucks

Terminal Tractors Straddle Carriers Others



Application

Container Handling

Ship Handling

Services

Storage Handling

Automated Storage Handling

Bulk Material Handling

Others

Propulsion

Diesel Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Gasoline Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Electric- / Battery-powered Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Hybrid Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles

Others

Demand

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles for New Demand

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicles for MRO & Services

Region

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs) to remain most preferred equipment due to their significant capital cost reduction.

By application, container handling emerged as the dominant segment, expected to retain its position through 2031.

Demand for electric- / battery-propelled vehicles to aggrandize over coming years.

New demand is likely to attract significant investments towards port and material handling equipment vehicles.

China and India to present heavy investment opportunities amid extensive port and maritime infrastructure spending.

Robust presence of regional manufacturers heightening growth prospects in the U.S.

“Prominent end users are seeking autonomous and smart equipment handling solutions with a view to streamline management operations. This is prompting key port and material handling equipment vehicle manufacturers to introduce digitized management solutions,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are majorly emphasizing on introducing new products equipped with the latest technology and innovations. Moreover, capacity expansion, strategic mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships are also relied upon by key players.

In 2019, CVS Ferrari S.p.A partnered with ITS Conglobal, North America’s largest integrated intermodal service provider, to supply its range of stackers as the backbone of the latter’s equipment fleet to execute their terminal operating contract at the Canadian National Railroad facility serving the Detroit metropolitan area.

In May 2019, Konecranes launched the Agilon® materials management robot which brings about greater speed, flexibility and efficiency to warehouses due to its ability to move diagonally as well as horizontally and vertically. This means accelerated transfers of items at customer sites, a more comprehensive reach in terms of warehouse size and greater efficiency and insight for customers.

Will Battery- / Electric-propelled Vehicles Shift the Demand Landscape?

By propulsion, while diesel and gasoline propelled vehicles shall remain popular, demand for electric/battery driven vehicles is expected to incline significantly in the future.

Rising concerns over excessive fuel consumption and its purported adverse environmental impact is tilting preference towards more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, thus spurring demand.

