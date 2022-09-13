Aliphatic Solvents Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

The global aliphatic solvents market will reach $3 billion by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% over 10 years. Widespread deployment across the paints and coatings industry is expected due to the growing number of residential and non-residential infrastructure projects worldwide. At the same time, it is not expected that utilization across oil and gas exploration will decline as the rapid urbanization-driven surge in the automotive industry increases the demand for fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The major players covered in Aliphatic Solvents Market research report are:

Exxon Mobil

Total SE

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Rbi Products Co., Ltd.

Ganga Rasayani Private Limited

Pon Pure Chemicals Group

Carolina International Sales Company Inc.

Gadiv Petrochemical Industry Co., Ltd.

HCS Group GmbH

Rekochem Co., Ltd.

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

Key market segments

application Aliphatic solvents for paints and coatings Aliphatic solvents for washing and degreasing Aliphatic Solvents for Adhesives Aliphatic solvents for aerosols Aliphatic solvents for rubber and polymers Aliphatic solvents for printing inks Aliphatic solvents for different applications

area North America (US and Canada) Europe (Germany, UK, France, ​​Spain, Italy, CIS and Russia and other Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN and other Asia Pacific regions) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and other Latin America) Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and other MEA regions)



Insights for each vendor consist of:

Company Profile

SWOT analysis

Key market information

market share

Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Aliphatic Solvents Market report provide to readers?

Aliphatic solvent fragmentation by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each aliphatic solvent player.

Details about government regulations on the consumption of aliphatic solvents.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global aliphatic solvents.

The report includes the following aliphatic solvents market insights and assessments, which will be beneficial to all participants involved in the aliphatic solvents market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for aliphatic solvents

Latest industry analysis of aliphatic solvents market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Analysis of key trends in the aliphatic solvents market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in aliphatic solvent demand and consumption in various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in aliphatic solvents

Sales of the aliphatic solvent market in the United States will grow at a steady rate, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s aliphatic solvent demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on stimulating growth

The Questions Answered in the Aliphatic Solvents Market Report are:

How has the aliphatic solvents market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global aliphatic solvents by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of aliphatic solvents?

Why is the consumption of aliphatic solvents the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

