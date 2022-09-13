Engineering Thermoplastic Market To Witness Rise In Revenues During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact MR’s latest industry survey predicts that sales of semi-crystalline thermoplastics will increase at the pushed CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales will gradually recover after disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is intended to provide insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to help companies prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographic analysis so that market participants can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales prospects in over 20 countries. Identify the most profitable segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for the future.

Rise in demand for high performance plastics is due to their well-balanced properties of low density, ease of processing, and low cost. Thermoplastics are also suitable for economical processing from low output-specific packaging to mass production. Demand for lightweight along with high waterproof packaging has significantly reduced demand for paper and cardboard packaging, and has fuelled the market for thermoplastic in the packaging industry.

Increasing plastic waste due to ever-increasing demand from the automobile industry is driving the market for recyclable engineering thermoplastic, as people are becoming more conscious towards sustainable living. Emerging markets, especially large markets such as India and China, have significant untapped potential in expanding the market for engineering thermoplastic. As the geriatric population and healthcare expenditure in these nations continue to rise, a greater segment of the world’s population demands better healthcare and treatment with advanced systems. This, in turn, has been creating demand for medical polymers that are primarily used in devices and equipment for hip & joint replacement and spinal implants. Commodity resins such as PE, PP, PVC, PS and PET are commonly used polymers in medical applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, one-fourth of market revenue was generated solely by North America.

Semi-crystalline engineering thermoplastic accounts for around 53% of the global sales volume, and is utilised at large by end-use industries established in European countries.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for more than half of global market revenue. The European market is expected to offer around US$ 60 Bn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is highly fragmented, with companies such as BASF SE and SABIC holding around 17% of the global market share.

In terms of end-use industry, the automotive and transportation industry held around 22% market share in 2020.

In 2020, around 30% of the global engineering thermoplastic was demanded and delivered in the form of tubes, to account for US$ 75.2 Bn market revenue.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021 to 2031.

“Enormous size of BASF SE’s global business allows the chemical and material segment to take advantage of mammoth resources, access to which may not be enjoyed by other players. This is superficial in the company’s strong financial standing and diverse product offerings. To tackle the dominance of BASF SE, other key players need to create strong overseas presence. Collaborations and partnerships can result in a competitive,”

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Amorphous Engineering Thermoplastic Styrene Copolymers (ABS/SAN) Polycarbonate (PC) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Others Semi-crystalline Engineering Thermoplastic Thermoplastics Polyesters (PBT/PET) Polyamide (PA) Fluoropolymers (PTFE / Teflon) Polyacetals (POM) Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Others

By Product Shape Engineering Thermoplastic Sheets Engineering Thermoplastic Rods Engineering Thermoplastic Tubes Engineering Thermoplastic Film Custom Engineering Thermoplastic

By End-Use Industry Engineering Thermoplastic for Packaging Engineering Thermoplastic for Building and Construction Engineering Thermoplastic for Automotive and Transportation Engineering Thermoplastic for Electrical and Electronics Engineering Thermoplastic for Household Appliances Engineering Thermoplastic for Sports & Leisure Engineering Thermoplastic for Agriculture Engineering Thermoplastic for Medical Use Engineering Thermoplastic for Other End-use Industries

By Region North America Latin America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania



Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key development are:

In January 2020, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide (PA 6.6) business. The transaction broadens BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative and well-known products such as Technyl.

In November 2018, SABIC expanded its PP portfolio with a new impact copolymer that offers aesthetically appealing surfaces with potentially significant cost savings for home appliances & consumer goods.

In July 2018, LyondellBasell announced a partnership with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany, to advance the chemical recycling of plastic materials and assist the global efforts towards the circular economy and plastic waste recycling needs.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing engineering thermoplastics have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

