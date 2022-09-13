Golf Products Market projects the market to ride on a steady CAGR through 2026

Fact.MR has published a new research report on the global golf products market and offers forecast on the market for the period between 2017 and 2026. The report projects the market to ride on a steady CAGR through 2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of golf products are estimated to close in approximately US$ 11,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Robust rise in the golf tourism industry is driving the market for golf products significantly around the world. Currently, preferred destinations for the golf tourism include Ireland, Morocco, Scotland, the UAE, Portugal, and the United States. Digital technology has been radically making transformations in the golf industry since the recent past in developed as well as developing nations. Utilization of social media platforms by golf products manufacturers has increased, in order to promote awareness and enable online bookings. This is another key trend impacting the golf products market considerably. Some of the other major factors boosting sales of golf products include increasing global economic vigour, resurgence in tourism and travel, facilitating accessibility to new golf courses, proliferated participation, and developments in online booking & marketing of golf products. In addition, rising participation, on the back of growing living standards of population, along with increasing discretionary income and higher willingness to pay for leisure pursuits are further expected to favor sales expansion of golf products worldwide. Emergence of online booking portals that are customer-friendly and easy-to-use has been playing an indispensable role in bolstering number of participants in golf.

Golf Products Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Golf Products Market Segmentations:

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA

By Product Type : Golf Balls Clubs (Set) Individual Club Golf Shoes Golf Bags

By Sales Channel : Sports Variety Stores On-Coarse Outlets Branded Golf Stores Third Party Online Channel Direct-to-Customer Online Channel Modern Trade Channels

By Buyer Type : Individual Institutional Promotional



