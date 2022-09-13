Personal Floatation Devices Market sales channel to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the assessment period 2018-2028

The personal floatation device market is witnessing a notable shift from ‘distributor-based’ selling to direct-to-customer online channel. Catering to the requirements of last mile consumers is presenting a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, and leveraging online sales channels can help brands leverage the emerging opportunities, finds a new study. The report projects the direct to customer sales channel to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the assessment period 2018-2028.

Global sales of personal flotation devices are likely to equate over US$ 6 Bn in revenues by the end of 2028. Sales will remain concentrated in the US, with Western European countries complementing demand during the assessment period.

Use of personal floatation devices during recreational activities continues to be the biggest market opportunity for manufacturers. Increasing emphasis on recreational boating safety has been instrumental in driving up sales in many markets.

The USGC mandate on having at least one USGC-approved wearable life jacket for each person on board in the US has pushed demand in the country. Stringency in regulations as per the new EU regulation 2016/425 has led to the move from PPE II to PPE III, and led to stricter evaluation requirements for the products. It is highly likely that stringency in mandates will continue to augment sales during the assessment period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segmentations:

By product type, the key segments include,

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Type 5

On the basis of end use verticals, the key segments include,

Recreational industry

Aquaculture industry

Oil & gas industry

Naval industry

Aviation industry

By sales channel, the key segments include,

Independent sports outlet

Modern trade channels

Direct to Customer Channel

Third Party Online

Segmentation on the basis of end users includes,

Adults

Kids

The key buyer type segments include,

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

The research study has also profiled the personal floatation devices market on the basis of region into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA).

