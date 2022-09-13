Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/immunohistochemistry-ihc-market/

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a technique used to detect specific proteins in cells of a tissue section by exploiting the principle of antibodies binding to antigens in biological tissues. IHC makes it possible to visualize the distribution and localization of specific proteins in cells and tissues.

Key Trends:

The key trends in immunohistochemistry (IHC) technology are the development of more sensitive and specific antibodies, the use of new detection methods, and the automation of IHC procedures.

The development of more sensitive and specific antibodies has allowed for the detection of lower levels of antigens and the identification of more specific cell types.

New detection methods, such as fluorescence microscopy, have increased the sensitivity of IHC procedures.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20875

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market are the rising incidence of cancer, the growing aging population, and increasing investment by public and private organizations.

The rising incidence of cancer is the major factor driving the growth of the IHC market. The rising incidence of cancer is attributable to the growing aging population and the associated risk factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and tobacco use.

The growing aging population is another key driver of the IHC market.

Market Segments:

The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market is segmented by product, application, end-user and region. By product the market is divided into antibodies, reagents, equipment and kits. Based on application it is segmented into diagnostics, research and forensic. On the basis of end-user it is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic labs and academia. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market includes players such as F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Abcam plc, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc. and Takara Bio, Inc.

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20875/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service