Agricultural Pheromones Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Isagro S.p.A.

Pheromones are chemical signals that are released by certain organisms in order to communicate with other members of the same species. Agricultural pheromones are used in order to protect crops from pests and to increase yields. Farmers will often use pheromone traps in order to catch pests before they have a chance to damage the crops. Pheromones can also be used to attract pollinators to the flowers, which will help to increase the yield.

Key Trends:

The key trends in agricultural pheromone technology are the development of more specific and sensitive pheromone traps, the use of pheromones for IPM programs, and the use of pheromones for plant protection.

Pheromone traps have been developed that are more specific for the target pest, and more sensitive to the pheromone concentration. This has allowed for better monitoring of pest populations, and more effective control.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the agricultural pheromones market are the increased demand for food and the need for more efficient and sustainable farming methods.

Agricultural pheromones can help farmers increase crop yields and reduce the amount of pesticides and herbicides used. They can also help farmers to better target pests and diseases, and to reduce the impact of pests on crops.

Market Segments:

The Agricultural Pheromones Market is segmented by type, crop type, function and region. By type the market is divided into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others. Based on crop type it is segmented into field crops, fruits & nuts, vegetable crops, and others. On the basis of function it is bifurcated into detection & monitoring, mass trapping, mating disruption, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Agricultural Pheromones Market includes players such as Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Isagro S.p.A., Biobest Group, SEDQ Healthy Crops SL, ISCA Global, Suterra LLC, Provivi, Inc., Koppert Biological Systems and Pacific Biocontrol Corporation.

