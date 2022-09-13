Paper Dyes Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global paper dyes market is slated to experience modest growth through 2021 and beyond, with worldwide revenue having surpassed US$ 950 Mn as of 2020. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that paper dye revenues will increase at a decade-long CAGR of over 2%.

Sales of paper dyes in the U.S, surpassed US$ 250 Mn by 2020-end, attributed to rising personal hygiene concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This bucked initial scepticism about prevailing apprehensions about the region’s performance amidst a global crisis.

The major players in the global Paper Dyes market are:

Archroma

Alliance Organics LLP

Atul Ltd.

Axyntis SAS

BASF SE

Chromatech Inc.

Cromatos S.r.L

Victor Color Industries

Red Sun Dye Chem

Keystone Aniline Corporation (Milliken & Company)

Bhanu Dyes Private Limited

Burboya

Setas Color Center

Shreem Industries

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Bursa Boya Kimya Sanayi ve Tic. A.S

The scope of this research report spans from the broad outlines of the Paper Dyes market to delicate structures, classifications, and applications. This research report also provides a clear picture of the global market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors affecting the growth of the market.

Report Also Addresses:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Paper Dyes and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Paper Dyes for Packaging & Boards Paper Dyes for Coated Paper Paper Dyes for Writing & Printing Paper Dyes for Tissues Paper Dyes for Other Applications

Form Powdered Paper Dyes Liquid Paper Dyes

Type Sulphur Paper Dyes Direct Paper Dyes Acid Paper Dyes Basic Paper Dyes



This report also divides the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapters 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC countries

This study especially analyzes the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Paper Dyes, covering supply chain analysis, assessing the impact on the growth rate of the Paper Dyes market size in several scenarios and the actions to be taken by Paper Dyes’s businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The objective of the studies:

– To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Paper Dyes Market.

-Provide information on factors affecting the growth of the market. To analyze the Paper Dyes Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Gate Five force analysis, etc.

-Provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments for four major geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

-Provide country level market analysis relative to current market size and future prospects.

– To provide country level market analysis for the segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

-Provide a strategic profile of the major market players, by deeply analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Paper Dyes Market.

