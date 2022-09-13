With the rise in emphasis on prevention and treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), a serious ailment that leads to blindness despite repeated treatment, the requirement for vitreoretinal centers has gained importance worldwide. Prevention of PVR development at early stage RRD for preserving visual function in patients has become a primary agenda among medical researchers and clinicians. A recent Fact.MR analysis envisages the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market to reflect a modest 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2027).

However, establishment of vitreoretinal centers for the provision of advanced ophthalmological procedures is considered impractical, on account of increasing social security costs – a key challenge faced by nations across the globe. In contrast, remarkable advances have been made in medical equipment, and ultra-wide-field scanning laser ophthalmoscope (Optos) is one such advancement. This equipment facilitates the provision of wide-field, noninvasive, and nonmydriatic images, and is being increasingly employed for diagnosis and follow-up of PVR treatment evaluation.

Advantages of deep learning in classifying Optus images in RRD have been observed to be slight, however the method has been deemed clinically imperative to achieve higher accuracy. It has been observed that multiple non-linear processing layers in deep learning approach can be leveraged for effective prevention and treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy by further studies.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathyand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathysuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Proliferative Vitreoretinopathythrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

