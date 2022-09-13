Rubber Accelerators Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Players During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rubber accelerators are chemicals used in the process of rubber vulcanization. Vulcanization refers to the process of improving rubber strength and elasticity through heating in the presence of sulphur. Further, a rubber accelerator is used to increase the speed of vulcanization along with allowing vulcanization to occur at lower temperatures with greater efficiency.

The rubber accelerators market is of interest to a wide audience as rubber is adopted across various industries including automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others. The global rubber accelerators market is expected to witness a single-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Increasing rubber production across the globe and rapidly growing application industries are some of the major factors propelling the market growth over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the restraining factors of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing rubber production across the globe signifies the high adoption of vulcanized rubber across various industries. This, in turn, urges the demand for rubber accelerators as these chemicals accelerate the process of vulcanization. According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), 13 member countries including India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and others accounted for 91 percent of the global rubber production in 2017.Furthermore, rubber production is projected to increase in the future years owing to high demand from the automotive, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries. In addition, as per Business Financial Articles, the top 5 rubber-producing countries are Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Vietnam. The rising automotive industry also tends to create wide adoption opportunities for rubber accelerators that, in turn, drives the global market.

As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris, the total cars and commercial vehicle production in 2016 were recorded to be around 72.1 million that further escalated up to 73.4 million in 2017. Furthermore, the growing construction industry also drives the rubber accelerators market. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030. Also, China, India, and United States will lead the industry by accounting for about 57% of the global construction industry growth.

Rubber accelerators Market: Regional Outlook

The global rubber accelerators market is segmented into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among the above-mentioned regions, East Asia and South Asia accounted for a majority of the market share under the global Rubber accelerators market owing to the high adoption of Rubber accelerators within various end-user industries. In addition, the presence of key market players along with their initiatives for increasing the rubber accelerators production also tends to strengthen East Asia and South Asia market growth.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to follow East Asia and South Asia in the global rubber accelerators market in terms of revenue. Moreover, North America is expected to hold a significant market share till 2028 owing to the wide adoption of rubber across the pharmaceutical and automotive industries coupled with the presence of various key players in the rubber accelerators market.

Key players of Rubber accelerators Market

Prominent players in the global rubber accelerators market are LANXESS AG, Eastman Chemical, Arkema, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical, Puyang Willing Chemicals, Agrofert, etc. The rubber accelerators market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Segmentation Analysis of Rubber accelerators Market

The global rubber accelerators market is bifurcated into two major segments that are type and application.

On the basis of type, the global rubber accelerators market is divided into:

  • Mercapto accelerators
  • Sulfenamide accelerators
  • Amine accelerators
  • Thiuram accelerators
  • Dithiocarbamate accelerators
  • Others

On the basis of form, the global rubber accelerators market is divided into:

  • Powder
  • Liquid

Based on region, the global rubber accelerators market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

