What are the Key Opportunities on Offer for Self-care Medical Device Manufactures – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

As per latest Fact.MR analysis, by 2031, the global market for self-care medical devices is expected to be worth $3 billion. The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of over 8% between 2021 and 2031, thanks to rising demand for self-care medical devices.

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, digitalization in self-care medical devices, rising elderly population, and rising healthcare awareness are all factors contributing to the rapid expansion of the self-care medical equipment market.

Due to the hectic lifestyle, there is a growing desire for self-care and home-based therapies, which is positively impacting the growth of the self-care medical devices market. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs are likely to provide profitable growth prospects for industry participants.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people worldwide die each year as a result of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Patients seeking accessible solutions to monitor and manage important indicators such as blood sugar levels, blood pressures, and heart rate will see demand climb as the number of cases of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases rises around the world.

Various government and healthcare-related programs aimed at educating people about the causes and treatments of chronic diseases, as well as the benefits of adopting self-care medical devices, will help the market develop even faster throughout the projected period.

People’s attention has turned to their physical well-being as healthcare awareness has grown and disposable income has increased. The market for self-care medical devices is predicted to grow as the emphasis on preventative medicine grows.

According to the survey, blood glucose monitors are the market leader in self-care medical equipment, accounting for roughly 58% of the market’s value. This is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world.

With over 40% of the global market for self-care medical equipment, North America is the industry leader. The rising frequency of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders in the region is driving demand for self-care medical devices.

“The integration of digital technology in self-care medical devices has completely revolutionized the market. Manufacturers are using various technologies such as IoT to develop smart medical devices such as wearable blood and sugar measuring watches. Thanks to the development of user-friendly digital self-care medical devices, even a layman can now easily use them, which was otherwise a puzzle for him or her once,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways from Self-care Medical Devices Market Survey

China is the global leader in self-care medical equipment, with a market value of US$ 4 billion expected in 2020. Between 2021 and 2031, the Chinese market is expected to grow at a 9% CAGR.

•During the projected period, the United States is expected to dominate the self-care medical devices market. In 2020, the country’s market is expected to be worth roughly $3 billion.

India continues to provide significant growth potential for self-care medical device manufacturers, thanks to rising healthcare spending and several government programs.

Blood glucose monitors are the market leader in self-care medical equipment, with approximately a 58 percent market share in terms of value.

Key Drivers

The market for self-care medical devices is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

The demand for self-care medical devices is bolstered by rising healthcare awareness and rising disposable income.

During the projected period, the market is likely to be driven by a fast-paced lifestyle.

The availability of portable digitalized self-care equipment has a positive impact on the self-care medical devices market demand outlook.

Key Restraints

The high cost of some self-care devices is stifling the market for self-care medical devices.

The market’s growth is expected to be hampered by the side effects and risks associated with the implantation of self-care devices.

Product recalls and malfunctions of some self-care gadgets are also limiting market growth in various ways.

Key Segments Covered in Self-care Medical Devices Industry Research

By Product

Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose

Sleep Apnea Devices

Insulin Pumps

Body Temperature Monitors

Inhalers

Pedometers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Nebulizers

Male External Catheters

Holter Monitors

By End User

Self-care Medical Devices for Geriatrics

Self-care Medical Devices for Pediatrics

Self-care Medical Devices for Adults

Self-care Medical Devices for Pregnant Women

By Distribution Channel

Self-care Medical Devices Sold at Pharmacies

Self-care Medical Devices Sold through Online Stores

Self-care Medical Devices Sold at Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Key Questions Covered in the Self-care Medical Devices Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into self-care medical devices demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for self-care medical devices market between 2021 and 2031

Self-care medical devices market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Self-care medical devices market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

