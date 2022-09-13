Digital Therapeutics For CVD Is Expected To Increase By 24% Y-O-Y To US$ 5.27 Bn By The End Of 2022

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Digital Therapeutics for CVD. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Digital Therapeutics for CVD Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6314

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Digital Therapeutics for CVD market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Digital Therapeutics for CVD

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Digital Therapeutics for CVD, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Digital Therapeutics for CVD Market.



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6314

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Globally, the digital therapeutics market is estimated to be worth US$ 5.27 Bn by 2022

North America will hold a prominent position with 42% of global revenue by 2022

Asia Pacific to flourish at a CAGR of 20% in the digital therapeutics domain until 2032

By treatment, digital therapeutics for diabetes to comprise 28% of global market revenue

Treatment for obesity to experience nearly 2x growth from 2022 to 2032

The patient end-user segment will account for 32.5% of global revenue in 2022

“A growing geriatric population with several chronic diseases, technological advancements, the advantages of digital therapeutics, and an ardent need to curb rising healthcare costs are key growth drivers spurring significant growth in the global market”, reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The industry is characterized by the presence of both large- and small-scale enterprises. Several key players dominate the market and focus on innovative strategies to increase revenues, such as mergers and acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements.

Teladoc, for instance, announced that it will expand its partnership with the National Labor Alliance in December 2021. The products and services offered included specialty care, general medicine, expert medical services, mental health, virtual primary care programs, and chronic condition management.

Welldoc and Dexcom expanded their strategic partnership in 2021 for a new integrated platform designed to improve the health of people with Type 2 diabetes. BlueStar guides individuals through the complicated process of living with diabetes with the Dexcom G6 system measuring glucose levels below the surface of the skin.

The European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Voluntis a patent for intelligent patient support in drug dosing applied to diabetes titration using its Theraxium digital therapeutic platform in 2021.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6314

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Therapeutics Industry Survey

By Application Type Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes Digital Therapeutics for Obesity Digital Therapeutics for CVD Digital Therapeutics for Respiratory Diseases Digital Therapeutics for Smoking Cessation Digital Therapeutics for CNS Diseases

By End User Digital Therapeutics for Patients Digital Therapeutics for Providers Digital Therapeutics for Payers Digital Therapeutics for Employers





Key Question answered in the survey of Digital Therapeutics for CVD market report:

Sales and Demand of Digital Therapeutics for CVD

Growth of Digital Therapeutics for CVD Market

Market Analysis of Digital Therapeutics for CVD

Market Insights of Digital Therapeutics for CVD

Key Drivers Impacting the Digital Therapeutics for CVD market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Digital Therapeutics for CVD market

Restraints Digital Therapeutics for CVD Market Growth

Market Survey of Digital Therapeutics for CVD

More Valuable Insights on Digital Therapeutics for CVD Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Digital Therapeutics for CVD, Sales and Demand of Digital Therapeutics for CVD, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates