Container Security Scanning Deployed on Cloud to Garner an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn – Fact.MR Study

By value, Fact.MR has projected close to 8% CAGR for container security scanning sales during 2021-2031. Due to increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world, the market valuation is set to expand more than 2X and top a US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031. Also, container vulnerability scanning for cloud native applications is expected to see a surge over the coming years.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Container Security Scanning.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Container Security Scanning market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Container Security Scanning, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Container Security Scanning Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Cluster Single Node Container Security Clusters Multiple Node Container Security Clusters

By Deployment On-premise Container Security Scanning Cloud Container Security Scanning

By Organization Size Container Security Scanning for Large Enterprises Container Security Scanning for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical Container Security Scanning for Healthcare Container Security Scanning for BFSI Container Security Scanning for Government Container Security Scanning for Retail Container Security Scanning for IT and Telecommunications Container Security Scanning for Manufacturing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on product developments, patent acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some of the key developments are:

In May 2021, Anchore announced that it has secured containers for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high performance computing (HPC) on NVIDIA NGC. It will ensure the software’s security hosted on NVIDIA’s NGC. NVIDIA has been using Anchore’s container scanning technology since 2019.

In May 2021, Wiz, a container security startup, announced that it had raised US$ 120 Mn in a salesforce-led funding round. It will bring total funding raised by Wiz to US$ 350 Mn.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America and Europe together generated around 63% of global container security scanning revenue.

Single node cluster of container security scanning accounted for over 65% of the global market in 2020.

Based on deployment, container security deployed on the cloud is anticipated to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn.

Revenue through large enterprises is expected to increase by 213 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

With nearly a quarter share, the healthcare vertical is expected to be the largest revenue generating sector for container security scanning.

Tier-1 companies such as IBM, Alphabet, and Microsoft, together accounted for around 78% share in the container security scanning market in 2020.

“Several cloud service providers are partnering with container security scanning companies to provide better protection and reduce customer concerns on security-related issues. This will lead to increasing adoption of container security across various industries.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

More Valuable Insights on Container Security Scanning Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Container Security Scanning, Sales and Demand of Container Security Scanning, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



