Pilates Equipment Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2022 – 2031

The Pilates equipment market generated revenues worth over US$ 248 Million in 2018, an excess of US$ 15 Million from 2017, according to Fact.MR’s recent valuations.

Pervasive over three decades, popularity of Pilates is expected to show no signs of slackening, despite its technical demands, hardcore reputation, and rigorous nature. While Pilates equipment sales have remained concentrated in the direct-to-consumer channel, sales in specialty stores and third-party online channel are likely to pick pace in 2018, with revenues from specialty stores expected to be slightly greater than those from the third party online channel.

The study opines that buoyant prospects of the fitness industry and health club industry are few of the prime fillips responsible for the steady growth trajectory of the Pilates equipment market. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in the United States, health club membership grew by 33.6% during 2008-2017.

The Pilates equipment market remains highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players that address the increasing demand for Pilates equipment in local health clubs. Tier 3 players in the Pilates equipment market, as per Fact.MR valuation, hold over 60% of the overall Pilates equipment market shares.

Pilates equipment manufacturers have introduced a wide variety of products, ranging from reformers and Cadillac to Barrels & Arcs and accessories. Reformers and barrels & arcs are expected to hold leading revenue shares, with the collective share of these product variants estimated at nearly 60% in 2018. Revenue growth of reformers and barrels & arcs will witness a close competition, with the difference estimated at just 1% in 2018.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1945

Pilates Equipment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Pilates Equipment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Pilates Equipmentmarket are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Pilates Equipmentsupplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pilates Equipment, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Pilates Equipmentand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Pilates Equipmentsuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Pilates Equipmentthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1945

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pilates Equipment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Pilates Equipment demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pilates Equipment. As per the study, the demand for Pilates Equipment will grow through h 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pilates Equipment. As per the study, the demand for Pilates Equipment will grow through h 2029. Pilates Equipment historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Pilates Equipment consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Pilates Equipment Market Segmentations:

The Pilates equipment market report is categorized into different segments wherein the market structure is based on product type, buyer type and sales channel type.

The Pilates equipment market is also studied for a total of five regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Based on product type, the Pilates equipment market is categorized into Cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers and accessories such as – rotational discs, weighted poles & bags, jump boards, boxes & cushions, straps & handles.

The Pilates equipment market is categorized into two types of buyers including individual and institutional. Institutional buyers in Pilates equipment market are further subcategorized into Pilates clubs and health clubs.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1945

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com