The Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market Is Scheduled To Embark On A Positive Trajectory, Registering A CAGR Of 9.5%

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market.



Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 17.7 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ US$ 20.7 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 51.5 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.5% CAGR Expected Market Value of the U.S Market (2032) US$ 12 Billion Anticipated Growth Rate of Germany (2022-2032) 10.7% CAGR Major Cloud Telephony Service Providers 8×8 Inc.AVOXIBroadSoft Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.DialpadExotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.Go2Market India Pvt. LtdLeadNXTMegaPath (Fusion Connect)Microsoft CorporationMitel Networks CorporationNatterbox Ltd.NetFortrisNextivaNFON AGNovaCloud (Pty) Ltd.NTT CommunicationsPortaOneRedcentric Plc.RingCentral Inc.Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel)Solutions Infini (Kaleyra)TelvivaTripudio Telecom Ltd.VoIPStudioVonage Intermedia.net Inc.Vox Telecom

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. By deployment, cloud based telephony services remains dominant, documenting a value CAGR worth 11% from 2016 to 2021, while in terms of network, demand for voice-over-internet protocol cloud telephony services continues to reign supreme, with a historical CAGR of 15.6% (2016-2021).

Key Segments Covered in the Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Industry Analysis

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Deployment Hosted Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Hosted Cloud Telephony Services

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Enterprise Size Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Network Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Application Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Hosted Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Industry Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in BFSI Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Education Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Government Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Healthcare Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Media & Entertainment Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Retail Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Telecom & IT Hosted Cloud Telephony Services in Other Industries

Hosted Cloud Telephony Services by Region North America Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market Europe Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market Resto of the World Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Market



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services, Sales and Demand of Hosted Cloud Telephony Services, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



