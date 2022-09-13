DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2030

DNA-probes based diagnostics have the potential to be widely used in new disease management, according to a new study by Fact.MR. The efficacy of DNA sequencing in detection of alterations continues to drive their adoption in R&D.

DNA probes-based diagnostics examines the undoing of anomalous gene sequence that is present in the DNA strand. This technology is used in instrumentation development, surface chemistry, molecular biology, data handling, biological sample preparation and microfabrication. Increasing awareness of DNA probes based diagnostics for prenatal diagnosis and carrier detection is expected to drive demand.

Rise in the emergence of infectious diseases has increased the use of DNA probe based diagnostics in the diagnosis of bacterial infections caused by Salmonella typhi (food poisoning), Escherichia coli (gastroenteritis), and Campylobacter hyointestinalis. The introduction of new technologies for high volume testing is expected to propel market growth.

DNA Probes based Diagnostics – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global DNA Probes based Diagnostics evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the DNA Probes based Diagnosticsare presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in DNA Probes based Diagnostics, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy remain some of the prominent markets for DNA probes globally. Market players are now focusing on developing better and faster technologies. Rising use of automation in diagnosis or testing has created lucrative opportunities for market players.

Some of the key players in the DNA probe based diagnostics market are Abbott Molecular, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Luminex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on DNA Probes based Diagnostics: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. DNA Probes based Diagnostics demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for DNA Probes based Diagnostics will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for DNA Probes based Diagnostics will grow through 2030. DNA Probes based Diagnostics historical volume analysis: Fact>MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. DNA Probes based Diagnostics consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

DNA Probes based Diagnostics Segmentations:

Application Infectious Diseases Cancer Genetic Predisposition Identity/forensics Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



