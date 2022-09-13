Major Driver For Partial-onset Seizures Market Growth Is Rising Prevalence In Adults And Children

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors On Partial-Onset Seizures Market Sales & Demand. Report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Introduction

Seizures is a brain disorder characterized by a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It involves changes in behavior, body movements or feelings, and consciousness levels of a patient. Partial-onset seizures also known as focal seizures is a subtype of seizures which is characterized by seizures at localized, one-side of the brain.

According to CDC, in 2015, 1.2% of the US population has active epilepsy. This is about 3 million adults and 470,000 children. Also partial-onset seizures account for about 60% of all epileptic seizures. Drug therapies are preferred in the treatment of partial-onset seizures. Oral and injectable anticonvulsant agents are used in the effective treatment of partial-onset seizures.

These study approach a detailed segmental review.

Partial-onset Seizures Market: Segmentation

The partial-onset seizures market can be segmented into indication, drug type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on indication, the global partial-onset seizures market is segmented as:

Simple Focal Seizures

Complex Focal Seizures

Secondary Generalized Seizures

Based on drug class, the global partial-onset seizures market is segmented as:

First-line Anti-epileptics Carbamazepine Lamotrigine Levetiracetam Oxcarbazepine Sodium Valproate

Adjunctive Anti-epileptics Clobazam Gabapentin Topiramate



Based on generation of drug, the global partial-onset seizures market is segmented as:

First Generation Anti-epileptics

Second Generation Anti-epileptics

Third Generation Anti-epileptics

Based on the distribution channels, the global partial-onset seizures market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Partial-onset Seizures Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global partial-onset seizures market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent region in partial-onset seizures market owing to novel therapeutic launches.

European partial-onset seizures market is a second most lucrative region due to high awareness. In addition, East Asia region substantially has higher market growth rate owing to constantly rising patient population. Middle East and Africa is expected to be least-lucrative market owing to low healthcare expenditure and poor healthcare infrastructure.

Partial-onset Seizures Market: Drivers

The rising unmet demand of advanced anticonvulsant therapeutics for treatment of partial-onset seizures is expected to propel the Partial-onset Seizures Market of the global partial-onset seizures market. In addition, the major driver for the partial-onset seizures market growth is rising prevalence in adults and children.

Development of new anticonvulsant products and subsequent launches by leading industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the partial-onset seizures market. However, late diagnosis and costly treatment are the key factors expected to hamper the growth of partial-onset seizures market in the emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Partial-Onset Seizures Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Partial-Onset Seizures are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report.

Some of the key participants in the global Partial-Onset Seizures Market include :

The global market for partial-onset seizures is consolidated with large number of market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global partial-onset seizures market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Eisai Co., Ltd., SK Life Science Inc. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Labs Ltd., Cipla, Lupin Ltd., and among others.

Partial-onset Seizures Market: Snapshot

The partial-onset seizures market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period owing to higher prevalence of partial-onset seizures. Clinical research and development activities focused by the leading industry players has accelerated the novel partial-onset seizures therapeutics approvals.

Among drug class, first-line anti-epileptics segment is expected to hold the major market share in the partial-onset seizures market. Recently, in fourth quarter of 2019, FDA has approved XCOPRI® (cenobamate tablets) a new treatment for partial-onset seizures manufactured by the SK Life Science Inc.

Among generation of drugs segment, second generation anti-epileptics segment is expected to be the leading revenue generating segment in partial-onset seizures market.

