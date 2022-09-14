Handcrafted Slimes at Melbourne Royal Show 2022

Aussie Slime Co – A slime company run by a young entrepreneur is all set to present its ASMR products at the Melbourne Royal Show this year.

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The record-breaking Melbourne Royal Show is opening its doors after 2 long years, and the public is invited to enjoy this Victoria’s biggest celebration starting on 22nd September. Aussie Slime Co. is going to present its handcrafted slimes and more for the first time at the show by bringing in exclusively prepared products for all ASMR lovers.

Aussie Slime Co is well known throughout Australia for preparing the best slimes made with high-quality ingredients. They are all things fun and satisfactory to play with. Keeping this in mind, the company is coming out with new slimes, such as Thick and glossy Lemon Squash, Thick and glossy Fanta fizz, Floam Crunchy Apple, Floam Pinata surprise, Cloud Oreo McFluff and Cloud Candy floss right at the show. The stall will also have Boba Plushies, Show Special Bundle, Magic Cube & so much more for people to explore.

The company has created a giveaway contest for free access passes to the show, which is still ongoing. All you have to do is bring out your creative side, think of 1 new unique slime idea and their names, and upload them to Instagram with #AussieSlime by tagging their Instagram page. The winners will be announced on 15th September 2022 and receive their golden ticket to the most fun show in the city.

Melbourne Royal Show will be going on for 11 days, starting from 22nd September 2022 till 2nd October 2022, from 9.30 AM to 9.30 PM every day. The venue for the show is Melbourne Showgrounds, Victoria, and the Aussie Slime Co stall will be located – G11 opposite cliff hanger.

Food, fun, friends, drinks, nightlife and of course slime- there’s something for everyone!

Their Website: www.aussieslimeco.com.au

Contact:

info@aussieslimeco.com.au