Pharmacovigilance Job Opportunities In Top Companies

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has grown tremendously in the past few years. Out of which, pharmacovigilance is coming out as a viable option for students to build a stable career. The career growth and opportunities in Pharmacovigilance are immense. Pharmacovigilance aims to gather, understand, assess, and prevent adverse effects of a drug or medicinal product. This is done by various processes such as

1. Individual Case Safety Reports (ICSR).

2. Clinical Review of Safety Reports.

3. Cohort Event Monitoring.

4. Longitudinal Electronic Patient Reports.

5. Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSUR).

6. Spontaneous Recording.

7. Record Linkage.

8. Expedited Report.

A candidate in pharmacovigilance performs the following functions:

1. Reporting adverse events received from customers or healthcare bodies.

2. Reducing the risk of serious side effects.

3. Creating and reviewing serious adverse effects reports.

4. Performing safety audits.

Types of Companies Hiring in Pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance provides a bright career option in terms of both growth and salary. The starting position in the domain is a pharmacovigilance associate or drug safety associate. The companies that hire pharmacovigilance professionals are:

1. Pharmaceutical companies.

2. Contract research organizations.

3. Biotechnology companies.

4. Dedicated pharmacovigilance centers.

5. Regulatory authorities.

6. Knowledge process outsourcing companies.

The above companies offer pharmacovigilance jobs for the following profiles:

1. Drug safety associate.

2. Pharmacovigilance associate.

3. Case processing expert.

4. Safety associate.

5. Clinical safety scientist.

6. Pharmacovigilance scientist.

Top 20 Pharmacovigilance Companies in India

1. Novartis

Novartis is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and based out of Hyderabad in India. The company is also a CRO for pharmacovigilance and clinical data management.

2. Parexel

Parexel is one of the oldest and most popular CROs based out of Hyderabad in India. The company also operates in Chandigarh and Bangalore. It provides jobs in pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, clinical data management, medical writing, and so on.

3. Syneos Health

The INC Research and inVentiv Health merged to form a new company called Syneos Health. It is a well-known company from the US which is based out of Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi in India. It provides job opportunities in pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, medical writing, and so on.

4. Cognizant

Cognizant is headquartered in the US and is based out of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata in India. It offers services in pharmacovigilance and clinical data management. Cognizant has numerous job opportunities for pharmacy graduates and postgraduates. Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, transforming clients’ business, operating, and technology models for the digital world.

5. Accenture

Accenture is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and based out of Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad in India. It is the first big IT company to introduce pharmacovigilance services in India

6. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS is a multinational company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It also operates in Pune, Nagpur, Indore, and Hyderabad. The company hires professionals for pharmacovigilance, clinical data management and regulatory affairs. TCS is increasing its Research and Development team for the Pharma Division and they are actively recruiting Pharmacovigilance Associates and Clinical Researchers.

7. Vigimedsafe

Vigimedsafe is headquartered in the US and based out of Hyderabad in India. It provides services in pharmacovigilance under various brackets such as aggregate reporting, signal detection, narrative writing, and so on. It is also a great company for freshers to learn and excel in the domain.

8. Makrocare

Makrocare is another old CRO based out of Hyderabad in India. The company offers opportunities in pharmacovigilance, clinical research, medical writing, regulatory affairs, and clinical data management.

9. Indegene

Indegene is a CRO headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company also finds its presence in the US, UK, China, and Japan. It offers job opportunities in pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, medical writing, and so on.

10. Freyr Solutions

Freyr Solutions is a leading company based out of Hyderabad in India. It provides end-to-end services in pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, and clinical data management.

11. iSafety

iSafety is another leading life science organization which provides opportunities in pharmacovigilance and clinical data management.

Apart from the above, the other companies hiring for pharmacovigilance are:

12. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

13. Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

14. BioClinica.

15. Inventive.

16. Genpact.

17. Quintiles.

18. HCL.

19. Novo Nordisk.

20. Kinapse.

21. Syngene.

Pharmacovigilance Job Locations in India

Pharmacovigilance services are provided by huge multinational giants based out of India with their services functional in the country. These companies have a global foothold in the pharmacovigilance domain and are based in metro cities in India. If you are interested in building a career in pharmacovigilance, you might have to consider moving to the following cities

1. Hyderabad.

2. Bangalore.

3. Mumbai

4. Pune

5. Chandigarh

6. Delhi

7. Chennai

To Sum It Up

Pharmacovigilance is a promising career for healthcare students. It offers a great salary along with stable career growth. The companies providing pharmacovigilance services are prominent all over the world with their headquarters in the US or Europe. In India, these companies are based out of metro and Tier-1 cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and so on. If you wish to build a stable career in pharmacovigilance.