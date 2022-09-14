L&T Smart World, Vi create use case for private 5G enterprise network

New Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — L&T Smart World and Vodafone Idea Limited have created a use case for private 5G enterprise network in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The companies will carry out an accelerated proof of concept at group business L&T Heavy Engineering’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex Hazira in Surat.

“Both the companies have collaborated to test and validate 5G use cases built on IoT, Video AI technologies leveraging L& Smart World’s Smart City platform,” the statement said.

The private network comes close on the heels of the two companies partnering to trial 5G use cases in the areas of public safety, smart and connected health, as part of the ongoing trials on government allocated 5G spectrum.

“We believe private enterprise networks are here to stay, proliferate and help transform businesses on the Industry 4.0 growth path. We are excited about this technology and promise it holds, and along with our partners Vodafone Idea, are betting big in digitizing Indian enterprises,” said JD Patil, senior executive vice president, defence and smart technologies, Larsen & Toubro.

Vi Business, with its deep expertise of providing innovative and reliable telecommunications services to enterprises, is preparing for a future-ready industry through partnerships and trials with major industrial companies, the company said.

“As a market leader in enterprise solutions, Vi Business remains focused on empowering businesses to grow and reinvent in this dynamic digital ecosystem. This collaboration will demonstrate our strength and capabilities to deliver solutions for the enterprises of tomorrow driving faster adoption of industry 4.0 in India.” said Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea.

These trials allow Vi and its partners to develop India-specific private LTE use cases with efficient utilization of spectrum, without impacting the society and progressing towards the government’s dream of a digital India, the company added.

The private LTE PoC, which is based on technology from Nokia, will ensure coverage, communication, and customer experience integrating vast machinery, connected devices and IoT that are critical to the related high precision manufacturing processes, at L&T Heavy Engineering manufacturing facility.

“Our industry leading private wireless solution will offer L&T’s manufacturing facility the scalability, flexibility, improved productivity, operational efficiency, and the required coverage to advance its digital transformation. By deploying a state-of-the-art private wireless network, L&T Smart World’s manufacturing facility will be able to automate its processes and explore new industry 4.0 use cases,” said Prashant Malkani, Head of Vodafone Idea CT at Nokia.

L&T Smart World offers pre-packaged digital solutions for private 5G starting from network designing & rollout, cyber security, and virtualized networks (ORAN). Its expertise in the communications sector as a system integrator enables it to deliver end to end solutions for an enterprise transformation

For more details visit our website; https://www.lntsmartworld.com/