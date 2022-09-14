Grand opening of a new branch of OMOTEC for Robotics and Coding classes at Lalbaug

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — There is a piece of great news for the young coding and robotics enthusiasts of the Lalbaug location. OMOTEC is at your doorstep to offer the new age knowledge of ‘Innovation & Learning’, making young stars’ future ready.

The new branch of OMOTEC is set to be opened in this location and will cater to the latest platform for STEAM education to prepare young stars for the future. Aspirants will learn future skills and knowledge related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

This branch will serve as the knowledge point where the parents and aspirants will learn much more about the courses and robotics kits designed by OMOTEC.

This largest national brand offering new-age learning takes this step to bridge the knowledge gap and make enthusiasts understand the importance of integrating STEAM education with an ongoing academic curriculum.

Here, interested candidates will seek demonstrations of courses and kits from the representatives and learn how they will get benefitted. They will also discover how the basic concepts of STEAM and Robotics are integrated into these courses.

This branch is the ultimate destination for aspiring young minds to learn about the real-world applications of coding and robotics. They will also get better insights into mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, designing & construction, programming, research & innovation, and product designing & development related to these courses. They will also get introduced to Lego Robotics, AR-VR education, Arduino, drone making, machine learning, artificial intelligence, etc.

Hence, this branch will be a turning point for youngsters from age group K to Class 12. OMOTEC’s new-age learning will fuel their interest in coding, programming, robotics, engineering, and applications here. A new domain has been set to enjoy the latest form of education with fun.

They will also get a chance to learn about worldwide competitions and participate in them by being mentored by top teachers. The OMOTEC branch in Lalbaug will nurture young minds and develop the innovators of tomorrow.