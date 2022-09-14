Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law Handle Child Support and Custody Modifications

Rockford, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law handle paperwork and litigation in child support and custody modification cases. Their qualified lawyers work closely with families to ensure positive outcomes.

Crosby & Crosby recognizes that either party can request that the court change any agreements made during the proceedings. Modifications are available for various instances, but the most common cases include child support or custody changes. Once one party provides the court with sufficient proof that there has been a substantial change in circumstances, a family law attorney can help change these and other elements of the divorce decree to accommodate the child’s needs better.

The legal team at Crosby & Crosby works closely with their clients to help them modify divorce elements such as custody, child support, child expense responsibilities, and spousal support. They are also experienced in legally terminated child support or maintenance.

Individuals who have experienced a significant change in their circumstances can learn more about modifications by visiting the Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law website. They may speak to a representative or schedule an appointment by calling 815-688-6773.

About Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law: Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law was founded by experienced litigators Mason Crosby and Tyler Crosby. Both lawyers grew up in the Rockford, Illinois, area. Tyler Crosby passed the bar in 2016 and Mason in 2019. Together, they offer compassionate legal services.

Company: Crosby & Crosby LLP Attorneys at Law

Address: 3815 N. Mulford Rd #4

City: Rockford

State: Illinois

Zip code: 61114

Telephone number: 815-688-6773