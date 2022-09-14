Brooklyn Orthodontics Offers Invisalign Treatments

Brooklyn, NY, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Brooklyn Orthodontics is pleased to announce that they offer Invisalign treatment to help individuals get straighter smiles. This modern dental treatment provides fast, effective results without the hassle and discomfort of traditional metal braces.

Brooklyn Orthodontics understands individuals want the latest dental treatments to overcome the adverse effects of older treatment options. Traditional metal braces required a longer process with uncomfortable adjustments and dietary restrictions. Invisalign provides excellent results with removable aligners that ensure better dental hygiene and eliminate eating restrictions. Individuals can remove the aligners to eat and brush and floss their teeth.

Brooklyn Orthodontics meets with patients to evaluate whether Invisalign is a suitable treatment to provide a straighter smile. They can answer questions and address concerns about this treatment option to help patients make an informed decision. Once approved, they will detail the treatment plan, assisting patients to achieve beautiful smiles with straight teeth.

Anyone interested in learning about Invisalign treatments can find out more by visiting the Brooklyn Orthodontics website or calling 1-718-333-5898.

About Brooklyn Orthodontics: Brooklyn Orthodontics is a dental clinic offering orthodontic treatments to help patients achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. They specialize in Invisalign and other orthodontic treatments to suit each patient’s needs and budget. Their team offers personalized treatment plans to ensure the best results. They also have an office in Staten Island to serve more patients.

Company: Brooklyn Orthodontics

Address: 9012 5th Ave.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Zip code: 11209

Telephone number: 1-718-333-5898

Fax number: 1-646-854-3777

Email address: braces@bkortho.com