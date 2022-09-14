Ortega Disability Group Helps Individuals Qualify for Social Security Disability Benefits

Orange, California, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce that they help individuals qualify for Social Security disability benefits. They meet with prospective clients to evaluate their cases and determine whether they are eligible for benefits.

When clients are ready to apply, they work with an experienced attorney at Ortega Disability Group to fill out the paperwork correctly, gather the appropriate documentation, and file their claims promptly. Lawyers are available to answer questions and help individuals determine the best course of action to achieve the desired outcome. Many individuals face denial due to minor mistakes on their Social Security disability claim. Working with experienced attorneys reduces the risk and ensures individuals start getting benefits fast.

Ortega Disability Group can also help individuals who were denied benefits. They evaluate these Social Security disability cases to find and correct errors. Individuals who use an attorney to appeal a Social Security disability denial have a higher acceptance rate.

Anyone interested in learning how they can help individuals qualify for Social Security disability benefits can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or calling +1 800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm specializing in Social Security disability cases. They work with individuals to ensure a smooth process, so they can start collecting benefits fast. The team is also available to handle appeals for individuals who were denied benefits.

Company: Ortega Disability Group

Address: 1100 Town and Country Rd. Suite 1228

City: Orange

State: CA

Zip code: 92868

Telephone number: +1 800-322-1173