Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK Watches with Octagonal Bezel

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Since the 2019 release of the GA-2100 — a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C — the slim, simple, streamlined design of the 2100 line has proven popular, especially among younger consumers.

This new shock-resistant GM-B2100 watches employ stainless steel as the exterior material for the case, band, and bezel, pushing the 2100 line forward in both full-metal construction and sharp design. In order to ensure shock resistance in these metal-clad timepieces, the shock-resistant structure created for the iconic shape of the full-metal GMW-B5000 was adopted for the screw-back case, band, and bezel joints of these watches as well, with buffering components made of fine resin installed between the bezel and case.

The bezel, put through meticulous processes — first forging, then cutting and polishing — are precisely crafted for an intricately shaped face that is eye-catchingly solid and stylish. To accentuate the beauty of the metal, the components are treated with different finishes — the bezel with a circular hairline finish on its top surface, the band with a vertical hairline finish, and the bezel bevel, buttons and case back with a mirror finish. The dial is composed of multiple parts to create depth and dimension, while the inset dial ring at the 9 o’clock position and the index marks are treated with a vapor deposition finish for a watch face with a truly quality look.

The three new watches are the silver GM-B2100D with stainless steel gleam, the chic GM-B2100BD with black ion plating, and the GM-B2100GD with bright rose gold, for versatility suited to every style and occasion.

The new watches at CASIO MEA also deliver practical utility with a Tough Solar charging system that eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery. They are also equipped with Smartphone Link* connectivity via Bluetooth® for accurate timekeeping and easy setting of alarms, countdown timer, world time and other functions from a smartphone app.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

Model Color
GM-B2100D Silver
GM-B2100BD Black
GM-B2100GD Rose Gold


GM-B2100D                                                          GM-B2100BD

GM-B2100GD

Specifications

Construction Shock-resistant
Water Resistance 200 meters
Communication
Specifications		 Communication
Standard		 Bluetooth® low energy
Signal Range Up to 2 meters (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)
World Time 38 time zones* (38 cities + coordinated universal time), daylight saving on/off, auto summer time (DST) switching, home city/world time city swapping
* May be updated when connected to a smartphone.
Stopwatch 1/100 second (00’00”00~59’59”99) /1 second (1:00’00” ~23:59’59”); measuring capacity: 23:59’59.99″; measuring modes: elapsed time, lap/split time
Countdown Timer Measuring unit: 1 second (maximum 1 hours)
Alarm 5 daily alarms; hourly time signal
Mobile Link Features
(Wireless linking with Bluetooth® devices)		 Auto time adjustment
Easy watch setting
Approximately 300 world time cities
Time & place
Reminder
Phone finder
Other Functions Hand shift feature; date/month display swapping; day display (in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian or Russian); full auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; button operation tone on/off; battery level indicator; double LED light (Super Illuminator and afterglow: 1.5 seconds or 3 seconds)
Power Source Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system)
Continuous Operation About 7 months after full charge, using all functions but without solar charging
About 18 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge
Size of Case 49.8×44.4×12.8mm
Total Weight Approx. 165g

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

