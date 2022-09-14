School of the Art Institute of Chicago Members Named 2022 Guggenheim Fellows

Posted on 2022-09-14 by in Education // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — School of the Arts Institute of Chicago is proud to announce six of its community members were named 2022 Guggenheim Fellows. Guggenheim Fellowships are presented to individuals who demonstrate an exceptional capacity for creative ability in the arts.

The Guggenheim Foundation receives thousands of applicants each year. It is an honor for individuals to be named among the less than 200 fellowships awarded. In 2022, six School of the Art Institute of Chicago students were awarded this prestigious standing. They are Jessica J Hutchins, Angelo Madsen Minax, Lorie Novak, Guadalupe Rosales, and Shawn Michelle Smith.

The prestigious art school, founded over 150 years ago, offers undergraduate and graduate programs. The naming of six School of the Art Institute of Chicago members demonstrates continuing leadership in educating influential artists, designers, and scholars of today.

Individuals who want to learn more about the institute are encouraged to visit the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website. Alternatively, they may reach a school representative via phone by calling 800-232-7242.

About School of the Art Institute of Chicago: School of the Art Institute of Chicago has been located in the heart of the Chicago Loop since 1976. The institute currently houses the largest school-museum facility in the United States. The comprehensive program in liberal arts offers a wide variety of art-related studies.

Company: School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Address: 36 S. Wabash Ave.
City: Chicago
State: Illinois
Zip code: 60603
Telephone number: 800-232-7242
Email address: admiss@saic.edu

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution