School of the Art Institute of Chicago Members Named 2022 Guggenheim Fellows

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — School of the Arts Institute of Chicago is proud to announce six of its community members were named 2022 Guggenheim Fellows. Guggenheim Fellowships are presented to individuals who demonstrate an exceptional capacity for creative ability in the arts.

The Guggenheim Foundation receives thousands of applicants each year. It is an honor for individuals to be named among the less than 200 fellowships awarded. In 2022, six School of the Art Institute of Chicago students were awarded this prestigious standing. They are Jessica J Hutchins, Angelo Madsen Minax, Lorie Novak, Guadalupe Rosales, and Shawn Michelle Smith.

The prestigious art school, founded over 150 years ago, offers undergraduate and graduate programs. The naming of six School of the Art Institute of Chicago members demonstrates continuing leadership in educating influential artists, designers, and scholars of today.

Individuals who want to learn more about the institute are encouraged to visit the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website. Alternatively, they may reach a school representative via phone by calling 800-232-7242.

About School of the Art Institute of Chicago: School of the Art Institute of Chicago has been located in the heart of the Chicago Loop since 1976. The institute currently houses the largest school-museum facility in the United States. The comprehensive program in liberal arts offers a wide variety of art-related studies.

