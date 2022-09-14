Energie Solutions Air Offers Effective Solutions to Improve Air Quality in Livestock Buildings

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Energie Solutions Air is a Canadian agricultural machinery manufacturer that offers simple and practical solutions to improve air quality in livestock buildings. Our main priority is designing equipment that will maximize your production while still being profitable. With our extensive knowledge in technology and agriculture, we can guide you toward the best practices concerning air quality.

Simultaneously, we focus on innovation to not only preserve the environment but also improve animal welfare and your well-being. For example, in agriculture, air quality is a significant concern. Good ventilation in livestock buildings is essential for animal health and comfort, but this can also cause problems with air quality.

Our company works diligently to support farmers in adopting best practices regarding air quality with our reliable and innovative technologies. During livestock handling, especially when considering poultry and swine, air quality must serve the health and well-being of the livestock and the farm operators working in the buildings. A Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs study indicates that poorly ventilated livestock areas expose livestock and farm workers to unsafe levels of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide.

During the cold season in Canada, traditional ventilation systems alone are insufficient to maintain proper indoor air conditions. Dairy, swine, and poultry operations often include feeding, metabolism, production of byproducts, and weight gain. Then the livestock breathes, urinates, and defecates, releasing odors, moisture, and gases. Often dust and debris become airborne further contributing to unsafe conditions.

Farm workers are usually subjected to 4 to 8-hour shifts in these conditions, plus the contaminated air is harmful to the livestock. These conditions often exceed safe levels of exposure set by OSHA and can lead to fatalities. Fortunately, it’s feasible to maintain good air quality through proper manure management, adequate ventilation, and heating in all livestock barns. By focusing on innovation, we are protecting the environment and the well-being of animals and the people involved in agriculture.

Our products, known as Lighthouse, are advanced air exchangers that use simple yet effective technology. Our modular air exchangers are easily installed in any livestock building and provide a continuous supply of fresh air while exhausting the contaminated air. The Lighthouse Series can be used in all livestock buildings and is available in various models.

In addition, we offer a fan module, heat exchange module, and air distribution module; together, they can create a complete system. Our modules provide optimized energy efficiency, easy maintenance, quick cleaning, optimized air distribution, and don’t occupy valuable production space. For full benefits, please refer to our website.

Energie Solutions Air focuses on customer satisfaction and environmental consciousness; our products improve air quality in livestock buildings while being cost-effective. Our customers see the difference in our technology; Randy Martin, a broiler producer in Owen Sound, was pleased when the ESA-1000 transformed his henhouse into a haven of peace. Stephane Forest, another broiler producer in Sainte-Melanie, had similar success, and it allowed him to improve his breeding results.

Our team is dedicated to providing you with the best possible experience. Discover how our innovation can be a profitable investment for your farm and a practical solution that gives peace of mind and better health for you, your livestock, and your workers. Visit our website or contact us today to learn more about how we can serve you.