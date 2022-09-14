Metz + Jones Represents the LGBTQ Community

Posted on 2022-09-14 by in Law // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Metz + Jones is pleased to announce that they represent members of the LGBTQ community to ensure they receive fair representation. Their focus is handling family law, estate planning, and real estate law matters to give LGBTQ clients access to equal rights.

The law team at Metz + Jones understands the challenges individuals in the LGBTQ community face, particularly in their relationships. These couples often don’t receive equal treatment. Individuals can trust the law team to represent them in second-parent adoptions, separations, assisted reproduction, real estate transactions, estate planning, and more. They address unique challenges and ensure LGBTQ couples get fair outcomes for their cases.

Metz + Jones believes everyone deserves fair treatment, particularly in legal matters. They work closely with clients to address their concerns and help them navigate the complex legal system. Their compassionate team eliminates stress and ensures clients receive the outcome they want for their cases.

Anyone interested in learning about the LGBTQ representation offered can find out more by visiting the Metz + Jones website or calling 1-773-878-4480.

About Metz + Jones: Metz + Jones is a full-service law firm helping LGBTQ clients get the representation they deserve. They are available to help with family law, real estate, estate planning, and more. They recognize unique challenges in the LGBTQ community and treat every client with compassion and respect.

Company: Metz + Jones
Address: 5443 North Broadway #2-North
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60640
Telephone number: 1-773-878-4480

