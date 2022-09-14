Adhesive & Sealants Is Expected To Be The Highest Revenue-Generating Segment, Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 3.9%

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Coupling Agents Survey by Fact MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Coupling Agents sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Coupling Agents. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Coupling Agents across various industries and regions.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Coupling Agents. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on Market Insights of Coupling Agents, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Coupling Agents.



What Factors are Propelling Coupling Agent’s Demand?

Growing demand for coupling agents as a result of demand for improved fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance is a key factor propelling the global coupling agents market ahead. Furthermore, the growing demand for coupling agents as a result of increased use in the automotive and building and construction industries is expected to fuel the market growth throughout the analysis period.

Emerging coupling agent applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries may potentially present key development opportunities for coupling agent manufacturers. Throughout the forecast period, however, the global coupling agent market is projected to be restricted by decreased demand for plastic packaging.

Automobile manufacture businesses are focusing on increasing fuel efficiency and enhancing automotive safety. The implementation of silicone elastomers in tire production makes them more fuel-efficient. OEMs now promote coupling agents to lower rolling resistance and increase the traction on wet or slippery surfaces.

Getting silica-reinforced green tires for your automobiles may enhance fuel efficiency by as much as 5%. This will assist save billions of barrels of oil every year. In addition, it will assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse Gas (GHG) has assessed the need for a benchmark from 2017 to 2025, based on the industry average of 163 g/mile of CO2 and a fleet-wide basis of 54.5 mpg (4.3 L/100km). The European Union (EU) has mandated that carbon dioxide emissions from new automobiles be less than 96 grams per kilometer by 2020.

Competitive Analysis

The key competitors in the coupling agents market include Shin-Etsu Chemicals and Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., WD Silicone Company Limited, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Company Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Gelest Inc. As a way to stay one step ahead of the competition and grow their market share, businesses have used a wide range of strategies, such as merging with other businesses and partnering with other businesses.

Some of the recent developments of key Coupling Agents providers are as follows:

In June 2018, Evonik announced the expansion of its manufacturing capability of precipitated silica in its Turkey-based facility. The company plans to increase the capacity by 40,000 metric tons starting from 2020. The objective of this expansion is to furnish the surging demand for green tires.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies’ offering coupling agents have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Coupling Agents Market Analysis

By Type :

Sulfur Silane

Vinyl Silane

Epoxy Silane

Amino Silane

Other Types

By Application :

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Coupling Agents Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Coupling Agents to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

Coupling Agents Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Coupling Agents Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Coupling Agents Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

Coupling Agents Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

Post COVID consumer spending on Coupling Agents: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Coupling Agents

More Valuable Insights on Coupling Agents

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Coupling Agents, Sales and Demand of Coupling Agents, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

