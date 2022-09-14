Rapidly Rising Extruded Polypropylene Foam Usage in Automotive & Construction Sectors to Boost the Market Reach

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Extruded PP foam has seen a steady increase in consumption over the past few years owing to increasing demand for lightweight and recyclable materials. Increasing urbanization and industrialization have spawned new construction activities, and this is also anticipated to favor XPP foam market potential over the coming years. Rising focus on sustainability is also projected to increase the use of extruded polypropylene foam in the automotive industry.

For Critical Insights on High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market, Get a Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7408

However, the high costs of extruded polypropylene foam are expected to adversely affect market growth to some extent over the coming years.

Top extruded polypropylene foam manufacturers are investing in increasing their manufacturing capabilities to meet high demand from various industries. The XPP foam market is moderately consolidated with a few major players accounting for notable market share, and hence, there is still room for new market players to make their mark in this industry.

Why is Extruded Polypropylene Foam Demand Rising Significantly?

“Rapidly Rising Extruded PP Foam Usage in Automotive & Construction Sectors”

The extruded polypropylene foam market is set to be majorly driven by high demand from the automotive and construction sectors as they experience an increase in the scope of application of XPP foam.

The characteristic properties of extruded polypropylene foam such as high temperature and chemical resistance, good strength to weight ratio, and recyclability are all highly desirable for construction and automotive applications and hence are predicted to see a prominent rise in use in these industries. Expanded polypropylene foam is also expected to see a steady rise in demand in the automotive industry.

Moreover, increasing focus on using recyclable materials in these industries to attain sustainability goals is also expected to bolster extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

To Learn More about Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market, You Can Get in Touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7408

Key Segments Covered in the High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Industry Survey

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by Type:

High Density XPP Foam

Low Density XPP Foam

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by End Use:

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market account for a notable market share; however, the market still has plenty of opportunities for new entrants as well.

Extruded polypropylene foam suppliers are expected to expand their business networks to meet the increasing demand for extruded PP foam across industry verticals.

Get Customization on Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7408

Key players in the High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market

Borealis AG

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc.

BASF

Sekisui Voltek

Sonoco Products

DS Smith Plc

NMC SA

Pregis LLC

Zotefoams Plc

Key Takeaways from Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Study

Shipments of XPP foam are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The extruded polypropylene foam market is expected to rake in sales revenue worth US$ 1.75 billion by 2032.

Increasing urbanization, rising use in automotive industry, growing focus on sustainability, and increasing demand for recyclable materials are prominent factors that will drive extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

The North America extruded polypropylene foam market stands at US$ 295.3 million in 2022 and is expected to account for a major market share of 36.8% by 2032 in the global marketplace.

High costs of extruded polypropylene foam are expected to somewhat hinder market potential through 2032.

The China extruded polypropylene foam market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 120.4 million by the end of 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Low density XPP foam is expected to account for a dominant market share of 64.6% by 2032.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market

Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market

Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates