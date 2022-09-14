Ophthalmic Application Of Hyaluronic Acid Currently Accounts For A Value Of Over US$ 2 Billion In The Global Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Hyaluronic Acid sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in our body and provides lubrication between connective tissues and bones. Ill-eating habits have resulted in lower levels of hyaluronan in individuals and subsequently increased the sales of hyaluronic acid supplements. The increasing geriatric population is also expected to supplement the consumption of hyaluronic acid capsules across the world.

Hyaluronic acid demand rose at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2021 and accounted for a net worth of US$ 10.71 billion at the end of 2021.

Increasing popularity of the dermal filler properties of hyaluronic acid is expected to drive the hyaluronic acid products market across the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid serums, hyaluronic acid moisturizers, hyaluronic acid masks, hyaluronic acid powder, and hyaluronic acid sheet masks are some prominent products that are expected to see high demand owing to the rising focus on personal care.

Increasing disposable income, rising incidence of osteoarthritis, and rising preference of cosmetic brands to use hyaluronic acid in manufacturing are expected to be prominent hyaluronic acid market trends over the coming years.

Shipments of hyaluronic acid are anticipated to witness an increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032.

What Factors Could Result in Increased Hyaluronic Acid Market Revenue?

“Rising Focus on Personal Care to Drive Demand for Hyaluronic-based Products”

Aesthetic awareness among the general population has substantially increased over the past few years owing to the rising penetration of social media and the growing influence of celebrities. Consumption of hyaluronic acid supplements is expected to rise as the popularity of their anti-aging effect increases.

Hyaluronic acid for skin-based applications and hyaluronic acid for hair-based applications are expected to see a prominent increase throughout the forecast period. Rising preference for organic products is expected to drive demand for organic hyaluronic acid powder, and this is expected to adversely affect synthetic hyaluronic acid sales through 2032.

Increasing disposable income is also expected to boost sales in the personal care segment. All of these factors are expected to make the personal care segment a target market for hyaluronic acid over the years to come.

Key Companies Profiled

Allergan Plc

Symatese

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Altergon Italia Srl

Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a.

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Kewpie Corporation’s

Seikagaku Corporation

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi

Ferring B.V.

Viatris Inc.

Contipro AS

AlfaSagittarius

Croma-Pharma

Zimmer Biomet

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

LG Chem

Bioventus LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Nestle (Galderma)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the hyaluronic acid market are focusing on launching new products to increase their sales potential across several geographies. Hyaluronic acid suppliers are also eyeing mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to drive their revenue generation potential and gain a competitive edge over other hyaluronic acid brands.

In February 2020, Seikagaku Corporation, a pharmaceutical-oriented R&D company based in Japan, announced the acquisition of a Canada-based drug manufacturer Dalton Chemical Laboratories Inc. This acquisition is expected to expand Seikagaku’s R&D operations and strengthen its position in the market.

Key Segments Covered in Hyaluronic Acid Industry Research

Hyaluronic Acid Market by Application :

Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Other Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Market by Distribution Channel :

Online Sales of Hyaluronic Acid

Offline Sales of Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid Market by End Use :

Pharmaceutical Grade Hyaluronic Acid

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Food Grade Hyaluronic Acid

Personal Care

Other End Uses

Hyaluronic Acid Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

