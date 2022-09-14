Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and CVD to Boost the Contrast Media Injectors Market, Unveils Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Contrast Media Injectors to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Contrast Media Injectors market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Contrast Media Injectors market.

This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Contrast Media Injectors.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Contrast Media Injectors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Contrast Media Injectors Market across various industries and regions

Competition Analysis

Players in the global contrast media injectors market adopt various strategies to enhance their reach across the globe. Strategies such as; partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, among others, are some of those methods. Recent industry updates are :

In May 2021, Bayer AG announced a strategic collaboration with ArcherDX, which aims to focus on the advancement and commercialization of therapy-accompanying diagnostics test, also known as companion diagnostics (CDx), for Vitrakvi ™. It is based on next-gen sequencing.

In December 2021, Guerbet and Bracco Imaging disclosed a strategic collaboration for Gadopiclenol. It is a next-gen magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent.

In December 2021, Qaelum NV announced a strategic partnership with Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG is Ulm to combine their advanced Contrast Management solution with the contrast media injectors of Ulrich Medical to assist the demand for hospitals and imaging networks.

Key Segments Profiled in the Contrast Media Injectors Market Study

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product :

Contrast Media Injector Consumables

Syringes

Tubes

Other Consumables

Contrast Media Injector Systems

CT Injectors

MRI Injectors

Angiography Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors by Accessories

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Application :

Contrast Media Injectors for Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors for Interventional Cardiology

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by End User :

Contrast Media Injectors in Hospitals

Contrast Media Injectors in Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Major Contrast Media Injectors Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and CVD to Boost the Market

As per WHO, CVDs and strokes are the major causes of death across the globe. The organization estimated that in 2015, about 17.7 million people died due to CVDs, and the number is likely to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Thus, growing cases of cancer and CVD cases are expected to increase the demand for better healthcare facilities, which is expected to benefit the market in the forecast period.

Players in the market are taking various initiatives to launch new products, which can benefit the industry in the forthcoming period. Also, with growing product approvals, the market will flourish notably. In Feb 2021, contrast media injectors were approved for breast cancer imaging diagnostics.

The application of a contrast media injector can assure a continuous flow of contrast media. Automated injection of contrast media enables efficient workflow. Such initiatives in the industry are likely to augment the market size in the coming period.

Growing investments by government and private organizations in contrast media injectors to manage chronic illness such as cancer is expected to expand the market size in the coming years.

For instance, in December 2019, the Government of Australia announced to invest of US$ 5 Million in new funding for research into primary and secondary prevention of cancer through the National Health and Medical Research Council’s partnership with the Global Alliance for Chronic Diseases. Such factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

IT-Based Solutions to Expand Marker Reach in the Forecast Period

Contrast media injectors have been enabled with an LCD screen to monitor patient status. Implementation of advanced technology is expected to provide strong growth opportunities in the future. Bracco launched the EmpowerCTA injector System that meets the demands of computed tomography.

It offers an efficient workflow that simultaneously operates dual syringes, auto initialization for the preparation of syringes for filling, and protocol fill which fills syringes automatically to volumes based on the selected protocol.

Market players deploying new software for injector systems that can offer real-time data. Players in the industry are partnering with each other, which is expected to drive the market in the coming time. Mallinckrodt launched an OptiSync data management system. It analyses radiology data when a patient undergoes a contrast-media enhanced CT imaging procedure.

