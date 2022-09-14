Consumer Awareness of Organically Derived Goods in Home Care Product Applications projected to Fuel Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Expansion

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Historical Market Outlook (2015-2021) vs Growth Forecast (2022-2032)

According to alkyl polyglucoside industry study, the value of the European alkyl polyglucoside business rose at a 3.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2021, with Germany holding substantial market share.

Personal care product makers’ preference for bio-surfactants is growing, paving the way for the market to expand rapidly in the medium- and long-term projection period. Automated washing machines are commonly utilized for laundry operations in Europe. The European alkyl polyglycoside market is dominated by household detergents.

Furthermore, consumers are growing more concerned with boosting the efficacy and efficiency of laundry operations, which has increased demand for home care items. Because non-ionic surfactants, such as alkyl polyglycoside surfactants, are the principal raw materials utilized in the manufacturing of detergents, rising demand for laundry detergents is likely to drive market expansion in Europe. The market for alkyl polyglucosides is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5% through 2032.

Development of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry, particularly in Large European Countries to Support Europe Market Growth

Consumption of alkyl polyglucoside in Europe is being driven by the rise of the personal care and cosmetic business, notably in major European nations, as well as customer preferences for natural home care products.

Germany is Europe’s largest personal care and cosmetics market, followed by France and the United Kingdom. Because of their accessible location and vast assortment of mass-market beauty products, drug shops are regarded as the major distribution channel in the German beauty and personal care business. Furthermore, the region’s strong expansion in the industrial sector is likely to boost demand for the product.

Consumer Awareness of the Importance of Organically Derived Goods in Home Care Product Applications projected to Fuel Market Expansion

Growing consumer awareness of the value of organically derived goods in home care product applications is expected to drive market growth. Several players have been noted to make ongoing attempts to produce products generated from renewable sources by reducing the usage of potentially dangerous compounds such as parabens, phthalates, and aluminum salts.

Concerning the environmental dangers of inorganic surfactants, the sector has been governed by strict rules imposed by regional bodies such as REACH, CEFIC, and ECHA. The widespread use of this bio-based surfactant, given the product’s low toxicity, also conforms to regional enforcement agencies’ requirements. Because of the aforementioned causes, the region’s demand for alkyl polyglycoside is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights

How Has Demand for Alkyl Polyglucosides Changed in Germany?

The alkyl polyglucoside industry has achieved a PLC curve maturity phase in Germany, owing to widespread use of the AKP in the manufacture of numerous home care and personal care goods.

End users in the nation are increasingly using alkyl polyglucosides due to stringent regulatory restrictions governing the use of inorganic surfactants. This trend has been witnessed during the last decade, and sales of alkyl polyglucosidse in the country were valued at US$ 112 Million in 2020 as a result. Adoption of alkyl polyglucosides is expected to raise 1.7x by the end of 2032, thanks to local government incentives for organic product makers.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is largely consolidated, with a few key firms controlling a sizable piece of it. The companies in the alkyl polyglucosides market are always looking to extend their portfolio. This factor contributes to the market’s increased growth rate for alkyl polyglucosides.

Furthermore, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures help players gain influence over other players. This subsequently leads to the expansion of the alkyl polyglucosides market’s growth features.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market positioned across countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Key Segments Covered in the Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Report

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Product Type :

Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides

Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Other Capryl Alkyl Polyglucoside Types

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Application

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Homecare Applications

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing Detergents

Laundry Detergents

Other Homecare Products

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Personal Care Applications

Bath Products

Cleansers & Wipes

Oral Care

Other Personal Care Products

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Agricultural Chemicals

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Oil Fields

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Admixtures for Cement, Concrete & Plaster

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Other Applications

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Primary Function :

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Cleansing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Emulsifying Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Wetting Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Degreasing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Solubilizing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Hydrotopes

Alkyl Polyglucoside as Foaming Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside for Other Primary Functions

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market by Country :

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Russia

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

Post COVID consumer spending on Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside

More Valuable Insights on Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside, Sales and Demand of Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

