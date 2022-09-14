Augmented Need for Heat-Resistant Coatings in Petrochemical Applications to Bolster Europe High Temperature Coatings Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Europe High Temperature Coatings Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Europe High Temperature Coatings sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7426

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Europe High Temperature Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Europe High Temperature Coatings across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Europe High Temperature Coatings. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Europe High Temperature Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Europe High Temperature Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Europe High Temperature Coatings.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7426

Gradual growth over the years has been witnessed in the high temperature coatings market in Europe. As these coatings are thermal-resistant layers, they find widespread application in several end-use sectors such as power generation, chemicals, aerospace, defence, water treatment, etc. These coatings help in improving the lifecycle of components and are effective in reducing their surface temperature, thus preventing corrosion and abrasion.

Exponential growth in industries such as defence, aerospace, petrochemicals, etc., is leading to high demand for high temperature coatings. The exclusive set of properties such as improving the horsepower of engines and providing insulation from high temperatures, along with continuous efforts by manufacturers to introduce a wide variety of products is catering to market growth.

In addition, rise in the number of manufacturing hubs and highly advanced supply chains are supporting high temperature coatings market growth across the European region.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Advantages of high temperature coatings such as heat and corrosion protection, outstanding insulation, and advanced fire-retardant properties will fuel short-term market growth.

Medium Term (2025-2028): Escalated adoption of high temperature coatings in several application areas to support medium-term market growth.

Long Term (2028-2032): Long-term market growth to be supported by the incorporation of product innovation in coat

The European high temperature coatings market witnessed a CAGR of 2.5% during the years 2017-2021. The market is slated to progress at 3.9% CAGR across the forecast years 2022-2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Market share analysis based on technology and country is provided in a nutshell in the above image. Under the technology segment, water-based high temperature coatings dominated the market with 72.8% share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the European high temperature coatings market are focusing on introducing innovative coatings to protect components and products against resistance and corrosion.

Companies are also investing their resources into developing new protective coatings for electronic equipment from extreme temperature changes and rust.

These strategies, along with acquisitions and product portfolio expansion, are set to provide market players with a larger market pie share over the years ahead.

For instance :

AkzoNobel N.V. completed the acquisition of Grupo Orbis in 2022. The acquisition of a paints and coatings company based in Colombia is likely to strengthen the position of AkzoNobel in Latin America.

Hempel A/S acquired Farrow & Ball in 2021. It is an iconic decorative paint and wallpaper company, and this acquisition is to support the growth ambition of the company within the decorative segment.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of high temperature coatings positioned across countries in Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7426

Europe High Temperature Coatings Industry Research by Category

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Type :

Silicone High Temperature Coatings

Acrylic Silicone

Aluminum Pigmented Silicone

Epoxy High Temperature Coatings

Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings

Aluminum High Temperature Coatings

Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings

Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings

PPS High Temperature Coatings

PTFE High Temperature Coatings

Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology :

Water-based High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings

Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Component :

Single Component

Two Components

Multiple Components

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface :

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism :

Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings

Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings

UV-cured High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case :

New Construction

Repair-Rehabilitation

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range :

300°F-500°F

500°F-700°F

700°F-900°F

900°F-1100°F

1100°F-1300°F

1300°F-1500°F

1500°F-2000°F

2000°F-2500°F

2500°F-3000°F

3000°F-3200°F

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Application :

Oil & Gas Industry

Onshore

Pumps

Stacks

Flares

High Temperature Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Others

Offshore

Chimney Stacks

Flare Stacks

Steam Pipes

Single-Cavity Blowout Preventer

Heat Exchangers

Sub Sea Coolers

Others

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Boilers

Steam Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Plate Exchangers

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers

Marine Industry

Marine Boilers

Engines

Reactor Compartments

Exhausts

Others

Mining Industry

Power Generation Industry

Petrochemical Industry

High Pressure Pumps & Vessels

Pumping Stations

Metering Pumps

High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Flares

Stacks

Others

Chemical Industry

Boilers

Reactors & Other Processing Equipment

Tanks & Vessels

Steam Lines

High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines

Threaded Connectors

Others

Aerospace Industry

Jet Pipes Interiors

Jet Engines

Nose Cowl Inlets

Turbines

Vents

Bushing

Rotary Joints

Cams

Others

Foundry & Refractories

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Country :

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

NORDICS

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Europe High Temperature Coatings Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Europe High Temperature Coatings to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

Post COVID consumer spending on Europe High Temperature Coatings: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Europe High Temperature Coatings

More Valuable Insights on Europe High Temperature Coatings

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Europe High Temperature Coatings, Sales and Demand of Europe High Temperature Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market

Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market

Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market

Matting Agents Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/matting-agents-market

Petroleum Coke Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/petroleum-coke-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates