Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market to Grow at 2.9% CAGR during 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 3.1 % over the last half-decade.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (HDD) help diesel engines emit less pollution. HDD’s catalytic processes result in a cleaner, safer environment, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and ozone depletion. Catalysts for heavy-duty diesel (HDD) are an important part of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. HDD catalysts’ primary role is to convert unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides into less hazardous gases.

For Critical Insights on Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market, Request a Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7430

Heavy-duty trucks, buses, locomotives, off-road vehicles, and maritime vessels are all equipped with these devices. HDD catalysts are systems that are used in heavy-duty diesel engines to eliminate harmful pollutants.

According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market would develop at a close to 3% CAGR through 2032.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Producers?

Heavy-duty diesel catalyst manufacturers usually face issues as a result of the high cost of manufacturing. Furthermore, a few drawbacks of Heavy-duty diesel catalysts make end-user adoption difficult, such as the fact that their production cycle generates hazardous substances and has an environmental impact.

The polymers used in stain-resistant coatings are usually non-biodegradable, causing environmental problems. The overall advantages of Heavy-duty diesel catalysts in a range of applications, however, exceed the small limitations.

Also, after the string China V activity reduced the heavy-duty diesel catalyst production for some of the players, including Umicore.

To learn more about Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7430

Key Segments Covered in the Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Industry Survey

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Type :

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Application :

OEMs

Aftermarket

Others

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Landscape

In order to withhold competition, the key market players in Diesel Oxidation Catalystss market are emphasising on enhancing the quality of their products.

BASF SE, Umicore S.A., Corning Incorporated, and Bosal International N.V. are among the companies involved. Manufacturers such as Johnson Matthey PLC, Cataler Corp, and DLC International are also involved in the production of automobile catalysts.

In April 2022, The Southwest Research Institute showcased its CAT-DEF technology at the WCX World Congress Experience in Detroit. The SAF-funded research solution dramatically reduced NOx emissions in heavy-duty diesel engines to meet the mandated California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards for future standards.

In December 2021, BASF announced its intention to establish an entity under the name BASF Automotive Catalysts and Recycling, which will be engaged in mobile emission catalysts, automotive catalysts recycling, and associated precious metal services.

Get Customization on Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7430

Key players in the Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market

BASF SE

Umicore S.A

Corning Incorporated

Bosal International N.V. Johnson Matthey PLC

Cataler Corp

DLC International

Key Takeaways from Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market Study

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market is expected to grow at an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 1 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

U.S. accounted for global share of over 32% in 2021, and it is also expected to retain its global dominance throughout the analysis period.

The top two players in global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market accounted for over 50% share in 2021.

Winning Strategy

The Global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market is driven by a number of reasons, including rising vehicle demand and, as a result, rising emissions from these cars. The market for HDD catalysts is also being fuelled by regulatory agencies’ strict emission standards in order to manage automobile emissions. Furthermore, the increased awareness of environmentally friendly technology is aiding the market’s expansion. However, raw material price volatility may limit this market’s growth throughout the projection period.

Various growth factors, such as an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, stricter pollution regulations, and rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles. Government restrictions aimed at reducing automobile emissions are also fueling the market’s expansion.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:



Bio-succinic Acid Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market

Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market

Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market

Matting Agents Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/matting-agents-market

Petroleum Coke Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/petroleum-coke-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates