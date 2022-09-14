The Financial Analytics Market Is Likely To Be Valued At Us$ 25.1 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Financial Analytics Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Financial Analytics Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Financial Analytics Market trends accelerating Financial Analytics Market sales globally.

Key Players

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software

SAS Institute

Alteryx

Qlik

FICO

Infor Birst

Google LLC

Information Builders

Zoho Corporation

Domo Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Financial Analytics Industry Survey

By Component : Financial Analytics Solutions Financial Function Analytics Financial Market Analytics Financial Analytics Services Managed Financial Services Professional Financial Services

By Applications : Financial Wealth Management Financial Governance, Risk & Compliance Management Financial Forecasting & Budgeting Customer Financial Management Financial Transaction Monitoring Financial Claims Management Financial Fraud Detection & Prevention Financial Stock Management

By Deployment : On-Premises Financial Analytics Deployment Cloud-based Financial Analytics Deployment

By Organization Size : SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical : BFSI IT & Telecom Government Energy & Utilities Manufacturing & Automotive Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Retail & e-Commerce Media & Entertainment Transportation & Logistics Other Verticals (Real Estate and Education)

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East



Size of Financial Analytics Market

